Yard waste bags will no longer be sold at city hall, and you have until June 1 to use any bags you have left.
Ludington City Council amended the city’s contract with Republic Services to eliminate yard waste bag pick-up after June 1 at its regular meeting Monday. City Manager Mitch Foster said the city will no longer sell from its remaining supply of bags.
Yard waste carts will remain costing $65 to rent for a year. One-time-use bags cost $2 per bag before being eliminated.
Republic Services handles the city’s weekly refuse and recycling pick-up. The firm has recently advocated for its yard waste collection fees to be raised, saying the program has become less profitable.
Matt Biolette, a representative of the firm, told city officials recently that it is no longer worth it for the firm to collect yard waste bags.
The issue is that one Republic Services truck has to drive every street in the city looking for the bags. The firm has a registry of units that have rented carts, but has no way of knowing who put out a bag on any given day.
Participation in the yard waste program declined to the point that less than 23% of Ludington residents rented carts, Biolette said. Yard waste collection fees haven’t been adjusted since a 2013 contract.
Biolette discussed alternative options at multiple city meetings. At a November meeting, city councilors opted to survey yard waste cart renters for their thoughts on the options, and nearly 20% responded.
Out of 142 responses to the survey:
- 33.8% said they’d keep the status quo and accept an annual cart fee of $145;
- 25.8% said they’d opt for a bi-weekly collection with an estimated $105 fee;
- 15.5% favored replacing weekly collection with a centralized drop-off site in city limits; and
- 12% said they need bags and would pay $3 per bag.
Police Chief Tim Kozal and Joe Stickney, superintendent of the Department of Public Works, advised against a central drop-off area during a committee meeting. They said people would drop off too many unacceptable items.
The Republic Services contract expires after 2022. The council still has to decide whether it will retain its services or look elsewhere.
In other business, the council also:
- Combined the Utility Maintenance Department into the Department of Public Works;
- Moved the First Ward polling place to the community room in city hall;
- Approved a slew of end-of-year housekeeping items, such as board appointments and setting meeting dates;
- Set a $25 fee to apply to do work in a public right-of-way;
- Approved the $1 purchase of playground equipment from Franklin Elementary School;
- Approved an increase to some city employees’ weekly retirement savings contribution;
- Allowed police officers to now test into the role of sergeant after two years with the city;
- Adopted an ordinance allowing retail uses in both Waterfront Maritime 1 and 2 districts;
- Approved a $260,000 contract with Hardman Construction for repair of the Loomis Street breakwater;
- Voted down a brownfield plan for an apartment complex, citing more work to be done with the county; and
- Adopted resolutions honoring the 50-year careers of firefighters Fred Hackert and Ron Jabrocki.