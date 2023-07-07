Ludington will be hosting hundreds of anglers next week for the 21st annual Ludington Offshore Classic Fishing Tournament. The week-long tournament will feature five different fishing events and bring thousands of people to the area.
“Ludington is known as one of the top salmon fishing ports in the state,” said Brandy Miller, president of the Chamber Alliance of Mason County. “Our proximity to deep waters, excellent offshore structure, warm shoal waters, and natural river mouths make a perfect habitat for growing trout and salmon. Fishing has really picked up in the last week or so, and fishermen flock to our port for a chance to catch great size fish, which in turn means bigger payouts for our events.”
The competition kicks off at 6 a.m. Tuesday with a shotgun start.
“Big fish and big payouts are the name of the game during this high-stakes contest,” said Miller.
The Big Boys tournament will continue on Wednesday.
Weigh-ins for the week will happen the same way as last year with weigh-ins conducted in a drive-through fashion.
“Top 5 boats for our two day events (Big Boys and Offshore Pro/Am) will weigh-in on Day 2 on stage (at the pavilion at Waterfront Park) as part of our secret cooler element,” she said.
Weigh ins will occur both days from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with all boats in the competition needing to be back inside the pierheads by 2 p.m. or be disqualified.
On Thursday the competition switches to the Ludington Legends Memorial Tournament named for the beloved captains who have since passed away. The tournament is a one-day event in which teams can weigh up to five fish. Rules for the tournament are the same as for the Big Boys boats must be inside the Ludington pierhead by 2 p.m. and weigh in from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the awards ceremony held under the pavilion at Waterfront Park following weigh in.
On Friday both the Ladies Pro/Am and Youth tournaments will take place at 6 a.m. with a shotgun start. The only difference is the youth participants must be in the harbor by 1 p.m. and weigh in from 1 to 2 p.m. The youth tournament has changed slightly, according to Miller.
“The youth tournament this year will be a team event, versus an individual event. Teams of various sizes depending on the boat, can weigh. The youth tournament includes kids 16 and younger.”
The Ladies Pro/Am participants must be inside the pierhead by 2 p.m. and weigh in for the pro/am is from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The awards ceremony will be held under the pavilion at Waterfront Park following weigh in.
Miller said cash awards and a trophy are up for grabs in the Ladies Pro/Am Tournament.
“Ladies will weigh their five best fish, with no more than three of any one species being weighed,” she said.
The Ladies Big Fish will pay out $500 in each division, according to Miller.
Saturday begins the two-day Ludington Offshore Classic Pro/Am both days there will be a shotgun start at 6 a.m. and both day teams need to be inside the pierheads by 2 p.m. with weight in beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 3 p.m.
Miller said the The Offshore Classic Pro Division will pay $20,000 to the winner, and the Amateur Division will pay $7,500, with payouts based on number of boat entries.
Miller explained how the payout for the tournament works.
“Payout for each event is determined by the number of participating boats, as registration fees are used to payout the winners. The Big Boys uses a 70-20-10 formula to determine payout amounts for the top 3 in that event,” she said. “In 2022 those top prizes were: $19,110, $5,460, and $2,730. Our tournament committee has a goal to pay a $20,000 top prize for the Pro division, and $7,500 for the Am division. Boat participation will be a factor in determining final payouts. With similar boat numbers, we expect to pay out 5 places.”
Miller said overall payouts in 2022 were $101,600.
With similar registration numbers to the 2022 tournament Miller is anticipating similar payouts for this years tournament.
“Registration does not close until the captains meeting for each event, which is the night prior to the event.”
She expects to see between 30 to 35 boats registered for the Big Boys tournament, 65 to 70 boats for the Ludington Legends event, 60 to 65 boats for the ladies pro/am, 30 to 35 boats for the youth tournament and 100 to 110 boats for the offshore classic pro/am.
Miller said they could not do this every year without the help of dedicated volunteers.
“Between our tournament planning committee and weigh-in crew we have about 12-15 volunteers that make this happen each year,” she said. “It is a dedicated group of people who care about this tournament and return year after year to help the Chamber Alliance of Mason County host this popular and respected tournament.”