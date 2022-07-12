Lake Michigan seemed a bit angry to kick off the Big Boys tournament Tuesday, which is part of the weeklong Ludington Offshore Classic.
Winds blew 10-15 mph out of the northwest gusting to 20 mph. At the end of the day 25 of the 26 boats entered into the two day tournament, weighed their catch.
The limit is 12 fish — nine salmon, and three other species: brown trout, lake trout or steelhead.
Matt Whitney, a crew member with the boat Pure Injection, captained by Karl Chapel out of Grand Haven, said it was rough out there. They changed their initial game plan because of the conditions.
“We played around with our course to get some speed. We could not do what we did the last few days when we were out pre-fishing for the tournament,” he said. “We had to adjust our plans. The fish were a little deeper, everything was a little bit different this morning.”
The team ended up with 11 fish to weigh-in with a weight of 78.85 pounds putting them within striking distance of day one leader Blue Fairways who had a 12-fish limit weighing in at 129.3 pounds.
Blue Fairways was one of six boats to catch the 12-fish limit on the first day.
Captain Adam Knudsen said the conditions were rough for Tuesday’s tournament. Knudsen, who captained the boat Feed N Time, said they also had to change up their tactics from what they did while pre-fishing.
“We went to our first spot on the water. It was really warm top to bottom, so we put it on an out-troll, and on the in-troll we hit three fish,” he said. “We pulled line and ran to our trout spot, which is a long way away. We could not catch a trout. It was a struggle.”
“Fishing was a little slow today. The lake made it a little difficult to do what you wanted to do out there,” said Kevin Reed, a crewmember of Dreamweaver III.
“It was not our game plan, but we are happy where we ended up compared to where we started this morning,” he said.
“This was kind of what we expected out there,” said Stewart Upton, a crew member with the boat On Call. The boat is based out of Frankfort and captained by Clare Racine. “We went out there and took the waves. It was rough. We just kinda went with the flow, (and) the fish were there. We just grinded away slowly at it.”
Upton said the crew has participated in the Ludington Offshore Classic for years. On Call, caught their 12-fish limit and currently are in third place with a total weight of 112.85 pounds.
Ludington and Scottville Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brandy Miller said the opening day of the Big Boys tournament went very smoothly for those on shore.
“I think day one went great,” she said. “Mixed reviews on the fish that came in, but we saw some great stuff.”
Day two of the Big Boys will continue on Wednesday with the top five boats holding onto their boxes to be weighed on stage at the end of weigh-in.
“We will weigh those boxes on stage starting with fifth place,” she said. “The top three places will be paid out for the Big Boy Tournament. First place will pay out $19,110, second place will get $5,460 and third place will pay out $2,730. The total prize for the Big Boy Tournament is $27,300.”
The Ludington Offshore Classic will continue on Thursday with the Ludington Legends Memorial Tournament.