After day one of the of the Big Boys Tournament, local boat Hiatus, captained by Micah Schmidt, holds a slim 15-point lead over second place boat, Fishing Again.
Fishing has been challenging and those fishermen who could find the bite Tuesday, did well but only Hiatus was able to bring in the limit of 12 fish.
“It was beautiful day,” said Adam Knudsen of Hiatus. “We set up and trout fished, we hit a steelhead while doing that, we got our nine trout. We salmon fished. We hit a mature fish and lost it. We hit another one and landed it. We ran out of time and headed back to the pier heads and hit a steel head at the pier heads.”
Knudsen said fishing was tough. The boat went out quite a ways, and it needed to leave early to be back before the deadline.
“We had enough time to make two passes on the pier heads,” he said. “We picked up a fish. I have done it a number of times and never gotten a fish. We got pretty lucky.”
Hiatus brought in the 12-fish limit that weighed in at 103.35 pounds but leads after day one with 223.35 points. The second place team, Fishin Again, brought in 10 fish with a total weight of 108 pounds but trail Hiatus by 15.35 points.
“Conditions were good today,” said Tom Morgan, owner of the boat. “It was slow to start not as many king bites as we would like but we found lake trout,”
In third place after the first day is On Call, which brought in a box of 11 fish which weighed in at 67.05 pounds for a day one total points of 177.05.
The Big Boys tournament, part of the Ludington Offshore Classic, is in its fourth year. This year, there are 30 boats registered, according to Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce. That was five more than last year.
“So that changes the payout for tournament,” she said. “First place payout will be $21,000, second place $6,000, and third place $3,000 and again this year the big fish payout will be $1,000.”
Miller said the schedule change for this year’s Ludington Offshore Classic Fishing Tournament may have helped bring in more boats for this years tournament.
In the past, the Big Boys tournament has followed the Pro\Am portion of the offshore classic. This year’s schedule includes Wednesday’s final day of the Big Boys, Thursday will be the Ruboy Thursday Shootout, the Ladies Pro/Am and Youth Tournament is Friday. The Men’s Pro/Am Big Fish Tournament spans two days, Saturday and Sunday. The top prize of $10,000 will go to the top pro boat this year.
Miller said the scoring is based of the number of fish (limit 12), species and total weight.
TJ Anastor, of Inuendo, reeled in the big fish, a 27-pound king off of Little Point. Anastor said it took about 10 to 15 minutes to land. The fish was caught mid-morning.
“We had to think differently on how we could host the tournament safely,” Miller said. “It was making sure we could still host an event that attracted people to the area but still able to be held safely.”
The committee instituted some changes this year which included changing how the fish were derived to weight in. The committee closed off the parking at Waterfront Park to allow the participants to drive up to the weight station.
Miller said the pace at weigh-in went really well. People were patient. In an effort to promote safety, fishermen were handed disposable gloves upon driving up to the weigh in area.
“We are all touching one bucket today,” Miller said. “That is to eliminate contact with the same surface. We thought that was a easy solution to give the teams the gloves. One person signed for their scoring slip.”
Miller said participants needed to drive up with the catches in order to reduce contact, and each team was only allowed two people to deliver their box to be weighed.
Past winners of the Big Boys include, Fin-Scout in 2017, Work-N-Bites in 2018 and Blue Fairways in 2019.