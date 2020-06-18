Registration is now open now for the 18th annual Ludington Offshore Classic/Big Boys Fishing Tournament, which is set for July 13-19.
The City of Ludington recently approved the tournament with some revisions and a safety plan in response to COVID-19. Fishing will take place on Lake Michigan during the week-long event, as boat crews vie for large cash prizes. Weigh-in will take place at Waterfront Park. Fishing contests will be held for pros, amateurs, women and children.
Due to COVID-19, the Ludington Offshore Committee has made changes to the annual tournament, and participants will have to adhere to strict safety rules.
“The tournament committee has taken a number of steps to ensure it will be safe for volunteers and participants,” said Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the event. “It is going to look very different this year, but we think it will still be a great time for our participants.”
Notable alterations to the 2020 tournament include:
• All boat registrations must be completed online.
• Captain meetings will be held virtually.
• Weigh-in will occur in a drive-through fashion in the parking lot to prevent crowds from gathering.
• Weigh-in and award ceremonies will take place on Facebook Live.
• There will be no food, drink or merchandise tents available on-site.
“We are excited to be able to hold the tournament in spite of this year’s challenges,” Miller said. “Ludington is known for being the best salmon fishing port on Lake Michigan, and we are elated to be able to show off what a remarkable place we live.”
To register for the Ludington Offshore Classic, visit www.ludingtontournament.com.
Ludington Offshore Classic event schedule
Monday, July 13
6 p.m. Big Boys Captains’ Meeting: held virtually
Tuesday, July 14
Ludington Offshore Classic Big Boys
6 a.m. Shotgun start
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Weigh-in at Waterfront Park: parking lot
2 p.m. Boats must be inside the Ludington pier heads
Wednesday, July 15
Ludington Offshore Classic Big Boys
6 a.m. Shotgun start
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Weigh-in at Waterfront Park parking lot
2 p.m. Boats must be inside the Ludington pier heads
4 p.m. Awards on Facebook Live
Thursday, July 16
Ruboy Thursday Shoot-Out
6 a.m. Shot-gun start
2 p.m. Boats must be inside the Ludington pier heads
3 p.m. Weigh-in at Waterfront Park Pavilion
4 p.m. Awards: broadcast on Facebook Live
6 p.m. Dreamweaver Lures Youth Classic and Bud Light Ladies Pro/Am virtual captains’ meeting
Friday, July 17
Dreamweaver Lures Youth Classic
6 a.m. Shotgun start
12 p.m. Boats must be inside the Ludington pier heads
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Weigh-in at pavilion
Awards immediately following weigh-in, broadcast on Facebook Live
Bud Light Ladies Pro/Am and Big Fish
6 a.m. Shotgun Start
2 p.m. Boats must be inside the pier heads
12 p.m.-3 p.m. Weigh-in at parking lot
4 p.m. Ladies Awards, broadcast on Facebook Live
6 p.m. Ludington Offshore Classic Pro/Am virtual captains’ meeting
Saturday, July 18
Ludington Offshore Classic Pro/Am
6 a.m. Shotgun start
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Weigh-in at Waterfront Park: parking lot
1 p.m. Amateur boats must be inside the Ludington pier heads
1 p.m. Amateurs weigh in
2 p.m. Pro boats must be inside the Ludington pier heads
2 p.m. Pros weigh-in
Captain Chuck’s Big Fish Tournament
Held during the Ludington Offshore Classic Pro/Am Tournament
Sunday, July 19
Ludington Offshore Classic Pro/Am
6 a.m. Shotgun start
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Weigh-in at Waterfront Park Pavilion
1 p.m. Amateur boats must be inside the Ludington pier heads
1 p.m. Amateurs weigh in
2 p.m. Pro boats must be inside the Ludington pier heads
2 p.m. Pros weigh in
4 p.m. Offshore Classic Awards, broadcast on Facebook Live
Captain Chuck’s Big Fish Tournament
Held during the Ludington Offshore Classic Pro/Am Tournament