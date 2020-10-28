The City of Ludington announced that a police officer tested positive for COVID-19 and four other employees were in direct contact with a COVID-19 positive person.
The city stated in a press release that all of the impact employees were placed on quarantine, and it will be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as well as work with District Health Department Nov. 10.
“The four other employees came into contact with other people,” Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster told the Daily News after the city issued its statement. “Unfortunately, we don’t know how they came into contact.”
Foster said those city employees were ones that work outside a traditional office setting. The four that were exposed are also awaiting tests to return.
“We have to wait on a couple of the tests. With the new guidelines, they still have to quarantine even if they get a negative test. We’re working within the guidelines of (the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services).”
Foster said the police officer that tested positive for it was unable to pass a screening when they showed up for duty. The officer had three of the symptoms, and after a test, learned of a positive diagnosis.
“They’ve been quarantining since,” Foster said.
Foster said the city learned of the positive test and the exposures over the weekend. He said two of the employees were scheduled to work over the weekend, but they could not because of the exposure.
The city stated in a press release that it will continue to provide services while abiding by CDC and health department guidelines to keep both its staff and the general public safe.