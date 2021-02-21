The Ludington chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization announced it was sponsoring Dr. Nataly Mercado in her pursuit of a master’s degree in public health from Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.
Mercado is already a medical doctor, and she wanted to continue her studies in public health in order to facilitate the upgrade of public health facilities for children in her home country of Mexico.
Mercado was born and grew up in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and lived for two years in Mexico City where she worked as a research assistant in the National Institute of Public Health, followed by two years in Toronto where she completed her clinical fellowship in adolescent medicine.
“My motivation to become a doctor began in high school,” she stated. “Before that, I wanted to be a lawyer, but decided that science is my passion, and what drives me in life is helping others. I firmly believe that health is a universal right, and there is so much more that we could do in Mexico to improve equitable access to health care.”
After her graduation from Harvard, Mercado wants to combine her clinical pediatric practice with public health in Mexico while also engaging in some teaching and research. Beyond the work, she wants a four-legged companion.
“I would really like to adopt a dog after graduation,” she stated
In the meantime, Mercado is actively pursuing her degree, both in-person and remotely, during this time of COVID-19. She stated that the program at Harvard has “allowed me to meet extraordinary teachers and students from whom I have learned a lot.”
In addition, in any free time she may have, she enjoys reading about a variety of topics, but especially Latin American authors. She also appreciates art and music and tries as much as possible to keep in touch with the people that she misses and loves. She is the eldest of four children in her family.
Ludington PEO Chapter EU’s chair for its Committee for Partners-in-Peace is Gin Hluchan, who keeps in touch with Mercado on a regular basis and reports back to the chapter. She has held this position for several years, working with international students from Malaysia, Turkey, Syria, Haiti, Hong Kong and now Mexico.
Hluchan emphasizes the joy of getting to know these extraordinarily gifted women from other cultures, who so appreciate the grant assistance provided for their studies and share their hopes for what they can achieve when they go back to their own counties.
The PEO International Peace Scholarship Fund was established in 1949 to provide scholarships for international women students to pursue graduate study in the United States and Canada and then return home with advanced degrees that will enable them to foster peace through education. Grants of up to $12,500 are awarded, and to date $2.5 million scholarships have been given to full-time, post-graduate women students. PEO chapters like Chapter EU, that donate $500 annually to the fund, become “Partners-in-Peace,” and get the chance to support a scholarship recipient through monetary gifts and personal interaction.
The PEO Sisterhood is a philanthropic and educational organization interested in bringing to women increased opportunities for higher education. There are approximately 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada, with nearly a quarter of a million active members.