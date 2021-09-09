The 30,000 red, white and purple petunias lining Ludington Avenue and other downtown roads and streets will be removed from the ground on Saturday, Sept. 18 as the Ludington Petunia Parade ends its 34th season.
The petunias were planted on May 23 and had a healthy summer, according to Cathy Webster, who co-chairs the Ludington Petunia Parade’s board of directors with Kathy Radtke.
Webster announced the removal date in a release on Wednesday. She said the board inevitably receives queries from the public about the timing of the petunia removal, and she said it’s an issue that is always given a great deal of thought and consideration.
“Each year people ask why the petunias are removed so early, which is actually a great compliment,” she stated in the release. “This question is legitimate.”
Webster told the Daily News that tourism is not a determining factor in the decision. Rather, it’s that the petunias are nearing the end of their life cycle, and while some might still look “magnificent,” others are beginning to show signs of decline.
“We have left them in as long as we dare do … so the soil doesn’t develop fungus,” Webster said. “There is a reason why we do the things we’re doing.”
The Sept. 18 removal date is based on the recommendation of the local grower and input from MSU soil lab consultants. Both recommend pulling the plants when they begin to show signs of decline, which can be seen underneath the blossoms near the soil line. Typically, this occurs toward the end of summer, according to the release.
“This decline is caused by changes in temperature and the plants’ inability to absorb nutrients and moisture. Petunias are an annual plant, not a perennial,” Webster stated. “Their lifespan is limited to one growing season.
“A very important fact that (we) consider when a removal date is set is that dead plant material, if left to deteriorate, can cause fungus infestation in the soil. Experts have advised that, if this were to occur, it would be extremely difficult and costly to remediate. … In addition, a fungus would likely cause the need for soil replacement. To avoid this issue, it is our decision to remove the petunias prior to risking a fungus infestation.”
Such an infestation would be largely unresponsive to chemical treatment, according to Webster. Additionally, treatment would require the use of toxic chemicals, which is something the board does its best to avoid.
On the day the petunias are pulled from the ground, motorists should be mindful of those working along Ludington Avenue and side streets.
Though Webster said the petunia season went well, she said there was one hiccup. On July 28, hundreds of petunias were ripped from the ground on South Ferry Street and tossed into the middle of the road. Luckily, almost all of them were restored to the soil. Radtke was out with the watering truck at about 4 a.m. just after the incident, and managed to replant 90 percent of the petunias that were pulled.
The organization filed a report with the Ludington Police Department, but never learned who was responsible.
“Fortunately, there was never any more (vandalism),” Webster said. “It was nothing horrible in the scheme of the whole project, but it was unsettling. Thankfully, it didn’t occur anywhere else.”
Aside from that incident, the summer was a success.
“The community support is still amazing to me. We have so many people that are so positive,” Webster said. “The support has just been very consistent — whether it’s manual support or donation support — and we’re grateful for that.”
The Petunia Parade will be returning for its 35th season in 2022, Webster said, adding that anyone who’s interested in participating can visit www.ludingtonpetuniaparade.com or write to Ludington Petunia Parade, P.O. Box 5, Ludington, MI 49431.
The Ludington Petunia Parade is a 501c3 nonprofit organization run by volunteers and funded entirely by community donations. Contributions can be made via mail or through the website.