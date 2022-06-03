Members of the Ludington Pickleball Association gathered at the Tinkham Avenue courts Friday with a cause in mind, to help feed local families who may be struggling.
The association held a membership mixer event to get to know other members, in a non-competitive format while having fun but also helping the Lakeshore Food Club, who has seen an increase in membership during the past three months.
“Back in March we were averaging about 38 members, a member is considered an entire family, shopping with us everyday,” said Lakeshore Food Club Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal. “Today we have 68 people shopping with us everyday. In just about three months, we have nearly doubled our capacity.”
The pickleball mixer has been in the planning stages since last year, according to Julie Marshall, one of the organizers of the event. Because of the number of members who signed up for the mixer there were two sessions, a morning group and an afternoon group.
The mixer was set-up as a random round robin play schedule that included all skill levels. Each person played five, 12-minute games and with the total number of points determining the overall score.
Following the morning session, lunch was provided by Jamesport Brew Pub and a short presentation about the Lakeshore Food Club by Gronstal.
Gronstal said the morning group raised about $2,500 for the food club.
“The timing of this event is so important,” she said. “We started planning this about a year ago. If you would have told me a year ago that we would be paying $3.49 for a gallon of milk, I would have laughed at you, because at that point we were paying $2.19 for a gallon of milk. Just in the year that we have been planning these fundraisers, the need has never been greater.”
Marshall said at the end of the day she figured this event would raise about $5,000 or at least that was the goal behind it.
Gronstal told the members on Friday that the food club purchases the majority of the food that comes into the food club and the majority of that food is fresh, wholesome food.
“We are committed that we are going to drive nutrition first,” Gronstal said.