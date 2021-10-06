This story was updated on Thursday, Oct. 7 to reflect a correction.
Planning commissioners on Wednesday approved an ordinance allowing accessory dwelling units in the Ludington.
Next, the city council will vote on the ordinance.
An ADU is a small home that shares a parcel with a conventional home. The units are often touted as providing affordable housing and an option for seniors wishing to downsize or age in place.
Most discussion at the Wednesday’s planning commission meeting concerned whether decades-old accessory structures — built prior to zoning laws being enacted — should be grandfathered in as ADUs. Some of those structures do not conform to the setback requirements laid out in the ADU rules the planning commission OK’d.
Some commissioners felt that excluding the existing structures was not fair, and that the setback requirements should only be applied to new constructions.
Others said they wanted to protect residents who bought homes next to accessory structures, not expecting them to become residences.
Commissioner Melissa Boggs, sitting in her first meeting as a commissioner, said that owners of existing structures should have some form of “recourse” if they wish to convert them into ADUs.
Commissioners continually returned to variances granted through the zoning board of appeals as a method of obtaining that recourse.
“If a carriage house decided they wanted to become an ADU, there is an avenue for them to go,” said Chairman Cory Rickett, referring to the ZBA. “If someone really wants an ADU, they’ll do those extra steps.”
Commissioner Jeff Beilfuss said that the commissioners “shouldn’t kid ourselves” that everyone with a carriage house wants to make it an ADU.
No change was made to the setback requirements.
Before voting, some commissioners took an opportunity to speak on ADUs as a whole, rather than the specifics of how they are integrated.
Commissioner Jeff White, who leads the committee that wrote the ADU rules, said commissioners should bear in mind Ludington’s small geographical size when thinking of housing concerns.
“It can’t be all up to Ludington to create housing,” White said. “We can’t … urbanize a neighborhood. … I’m all for housing in this area (but) this is not the right tactic for us.”
Commissioner John Kreinbrink said the city has “a lot of housing options on the table” and should see if developments already proposed address the area’s housing needs.
Commissioner Melissa Reed suggested that Kreinbrink and White might have misunderstood ADUs, saying they “are not tenements.” She said the city owes its senior citizens to “provide every option for them to age in place.”
“I have found in my personal experience that (ADUs) enrich the fabric of a neighborhood,” Reed said. “It provides this flavorful, vibrant, active element.”
Commissioners Adam Johnson, Beilfuss, Reed, John Terzano, Boggs and Rickett voted in favor. Kreinbrink and White voted against. Commissioner Patrick O’Hare was absent.