Ludington planning commissioners approved a permit for a hair salon to run out of a home on Sixth Street at their meeting Wednesday.
Commissioners granted Michele Lindenau a permit to run the salon in a proposed addition to her house at 410 Sixth St.
The 234-square-foot addition is planned to attach to the home’s south side, according to plans included in the agenda packet.
In her application, Lindenau stated the impact to traffic will be “extremely minimal, as there will only be one, maybe two clients at a time.”
Customers will park in her driveway, which runs along the east side of the home between Sixth Street and an alley, she wrote.
Lindenau’s special land use permit allows for what the city calls a “home occupation,” where businesses can be run inside residences.
Planning commissioners in May approved another home occupation for a bakery at 207 N. Emily St.
Commissioner John Terzano congratulated Lindenau for pursuing the permit and praised the home occupation system.
“I think that that’s just great, that people are utilizing their space and doing some good work for the city,” he said.
Site plan reviews
Commissioners also discussed previously held site plan reviews for two proposed developments.
FloraCraft is working toward a 32,487-square-foot expansion south of its complex on Bryant Road. The site plan shows an L-shaped addition to be built on the north side of the company’s research-and-development building on Lowell Street.
According to site plan review documents, the addition will be used for light manufacturing and warehousing.
Two storage tanks outside the building will store phenol, an industrial chemical the company is using to develop a new material.
“(Phenol) does have some explosive properties,” Building Inspector Shaun Reed said. “That’s why it’s at the distance that it is from buildings. … However, if there was a leak of some kind in those tanks, the nature of that chemical is that when it hits air, it basically turns into a powder. It’s not going to spread if there’s ever a leak in that tank.”
Commissioner Melissa Boggs said Fire Chief John Henderson attended the site plan review and was “satisfied” with FloraCraft’s plan for the tanks.
Also, a site plan review was held for the Water’s Edge motel at 809 W. Ludington Ave.
Previously the North Pier Inn, the motel was bought by Shawn and Naomi Kenyon of Rockford, who plan to tear it down and rebuild it in the current building’s footprint.
The structure does not conform to the motel-resort district’s 25-foot setback requirement, so the Kenyons in December obtained a special land use permit to rebuild the non-conforming structure.
The motel, targeted at large families, is set to have three units with 16 bedrooms total.
Demolition is planned for the day after Labor Day, and it’s hoped the new building will be open before Memorial Day 2023, Commissioner Jeff White said.
“It’s a very exciting building. I think it’s just going to be a fantastic addition to our community,” he said. “The owners are making a significant investment.”
Consultant
Planning commissioners voted to contract with consulting firm McKenna to help create a unified development ordinance.
Their vote represented a recommendation that the City Council contract with the firm, as the Planning Commission doesn’t have that authority.
The goal of a UDO is to reevaluate the city’s zoning ordinance to make it “easier for residents, contractors, engineers, realtors and the general public to better understand (it) with easy-to-use graphics and links,” according to a memo in the agenda packet.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-5166ed88-7fff-0c27-023c-bbab108ca340”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-5166ed88-7fff-0c27-023c-bbab108ca340”}”It’s going to be very, very helpful for anyone that’s building a fence in their yard to building a new business, versus our complicated system that we have today,” White said.{/span}{/span}
McKenna estimates fees to total at least $54,000. Terzano said $50,000 has been budgeted for the project this year and $22,000 for next year.