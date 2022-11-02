The zoning ordinance portion of allowing recreational marijuana facilities in the City of Ludington was advanced to the City Council during a regular meeting Wednesday evening of the Ludington Planning Commission.
The lion’s share of the meeting centered around the proposed zoning ordinance regarding marijuana, and it lasted for more than three hours and 25 minutes.
The full ordinance was passed 7-1 with John Krienbrink dissenting with four amendments.
Four amendments were offered up to the zoning ordinance for changes to the city council. One amendment offered by John Terzano was passed unanimously to change a language for a qualified engineer as opposed to a mechanical engineer.
The second amendment offered by Terzano, passed 7-1 with Krienbrink dissenting, allowed for marijuana retail establishments in the pair of manufacturing districts.
The third amendment offered by Terzano, passed 7-1 with Terzano dissenting, eliminated the waterfront maritime commercial district and the maritime commercial district along South Rath Avenue.
The fourth amendment by Commissioner Jeff White, passed 6-2 with Terzano and Cory Rickett dissenting, eliminates the ability to have growing facilities, processing facilities and excess growing facilities in the M2 district except for east of Sherman Street.
The commission had a lengthy discussion about the proposed zoning ordinance over a variety of issues. Terzano and Rickett — who both were on the marijuana ad-hoc committee in developing the ordinance and a proposed police power ordinance — there was a lot of collaboration between those for and against allowing marijuana.
“We have rules in place now. There was a lot of negotiating. Instead of a blanket allowed. We’re as restrictive as can be without being sued constantly, but we do allow it,” Rickett said.
Discussion ranged from the distance between marijuana facilities to the types of districts that could be allowed to have marijuana facilities in them. Another item regarded a quota for marijuana facilities. Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said in response that by having a district between marijuana facilities is a “soft cap” on facilities, and other municipalities with hard caps on the number facilities were being challenged in the courts.
Two other hearings were scheduled for 316 N. Robert St. One was to approve the conversion of a former church into a two-family apartment. The other was to approve the conversion of a two-unit structure into a three-unit structure.
“Based on city ordinances, you can’t go from a single to a three-family dwelling,” said Chair Patrick O’Hare.
Following comments from various neighbors for an against the changes, the commission voted to approve the changes of the former Living Word Church. Concerns from neighbors included the parking and exterior of the building.
Colin DeHaan, the property owner, assured the commission that the parking lot would eventually be paved, with a second basement entrance and a porch or deck.