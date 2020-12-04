Mobile food trucks may well be permissible in the City of Ludington if the proposed changes by the planning commission are adopted by the city council.
The planning commission passed a handful of text changes to the city’s zoning ordinance following a hearing at its regular meeting Wednesday night via the video-conference application Zoom. The council will need to have two readings of the ordinance changes before adoption.
The biggest change came from the addition of allowing mobile food vendors. The ordinance, if approved by the city council, would allow for mobile food vendors on private property in central business, maritime commercial and four waterfront districts — waterfront central business, waterfront maritime 1, waterfront and waterfront shipping. They also will be permitted in the motel-resort district.
The vendors would need to be in a licensed, wheeled vehicle with the wheels not being removed, no plumbing connections, and no drive-through service use, according to the proposed ordinance. It needs to provide its own trash receptacles, and the vehicle nor any seating or tables cannot be in any “vision triangle,” block a driveway or occupy wheelchair-accessible parking.
Liquid waste or grease can’t be disposed or released into any sanitary sewer or storm drains, on the sidewalk or other public place or municipal waste receptacle, according to the proposed ordinance.
Food trucks would only be permitted to operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The city has discussed food trucks in a variety of commissions and committees, including building and licensing and the Downtown Development Authority. If the proposed ordinance passes, mobile food vendors would not need a permit or license from the city to operate, according to Ludington Planning/Zoning Administrator Carol Ann Foote.
Other text changes were for definitions, a change to the motel resort district, a change for transit rentals of a dwelling and some permitted uses under the recently adopted ordinances in relation to short-term rentals. One potential change was for temporary signs and community event signs, but it was referred back to the planning commission’s text committee.
The text regarding signs would have struck language in regard to signs for various things such as construction, real estate, elections, yard sales and community events. Several different standards were set depending upon the industry, but the proposed text would have not had differences depending on what the temporary sign was advertising.
The issue that arose Wednesday was the proposed size of the sign, and the total size for a sign in a yard. The proposed sign was 4 square feet with a total size of 24 square feet for all signs.
“That’s pretty small,” Commissioner Melissa Reed said of the 4 square feet. “That’s big enough for a political sign, but not for a real estate sign. The standard realtor signs would not be permissible under this change.”
The current ordinance allows for real estate signs to be 12 square feet, and construction signs had a limit of 16 square feet. But because the text change is to not have different sizes for different industries or political speech, the proposed 4 square feet proved to be something that needed to be looked at again.
“I think when I look at it this way, I think it’s a very good point. We should have limits…, but this is a pretty dramatic change,” said Commissioner Jeff White.