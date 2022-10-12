Ludington will get a chance to meet two police chief candidates on Nov. 10.
The city’s search committee recently pared down the 13 candidates to two finalists: Mark Meyers, retired chief of police at Dearborn Heights, and Ryan Myers, a sergeant with the Big Rapids Police Department.
“We have the interview committee, and every member of the committee selected both of them as their top two,” said Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster. “It was different for each of them. Mark Meyers has a long history. He was with Dearborn Heights for a number of years, and he has the chief experience and the general experience over the years.
“Ryan Myers has worked in two different states, and he has the ability to go into a new culture and do well. As a sergeant, he was selected as an interim chief in Big Rapids over more senior (individuals). That gave us a positive indication that he might not have been there as long as others, but he has the progress to show leadership potential.”
Meyers began his career in the 1990s with the department in Dearborn Heights and rose in the ranks from road patrol to special operations. He left the department for the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force for nearly four years and returned to Dearborn Heights in 2014. He was the department’s chief from May 2020 to February 2022.
Meyers has a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University and a master’s degree from Madonna University with certifications from the Detroit Metropolitan Police Academy and EMU. He also went through the FBI’s National Academy.
Myers began his career in the Town of Vienna Police Department in Vienna, Virginia, in the suburbs of Washington. He joined the Big Rapids Police Department in 2014, became a sergeant in December 2018 and was acting chief from Aug. 2021 to January 2022.
Myers has a bachelor’s degree from Bluefield College in Virginia and is currently pursuing a master’s degree from Liberty University in Virginia. He has certifications from Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy in Virginia and Kirkland Community College in Roscommon.
“We’re very excited. We are working on background checks and reference checks, and we think both of these candidates provide a good potential for the future,” Foster said.
The next round of interviews for the candidates is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, followed by a meeting with members of the police department. A public meet-and-greet will be at 5 p.m. that evening.