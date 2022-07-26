Kozal and Wietrzykowski with certificate of accreditation

Submitted photo

Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal and Capt. Steve Wietrzykowski hold a certificate of accreditation from the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police during a Ludington City Council meeting Monday, July 25 at City Hall.

 Submitted photo

The Ludington Police Department has been accredited by a statewide police association.

Daily News Staff Writer

