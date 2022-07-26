The Ludington Police Department has been accredited by a statewide police association.
LPD was accredited by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police on June 29, and MACP officials visited the City Council on Monday to honor the achievement in person.
Similar to accredited hospitals and universities, accreditation is meant to certify the department’s professionalism and build trust in the community.
The process also firms up an agency’s policies and procedures, bringing in up-to-date best practices and reducing its exposure to liability.
“When I first got here, this is something that I really wanted to do,” said Police Chief Tim Kozal. “I wholeheartedly believe in it.”
He said the department is already “hard at work” on the re-accreditation it will need when its status expires in three years.
Since MACP started its accreditation program in 2016, 47 of Michigan’s police departments have earned the status.
The status “is a significant professional achievement. It does take a ton of work, and it’s voluntary,” said MACP Executive Director Bob Stevenson.
To become accredited, a police department must comply with 108 professional standards through written policies, and provide proof those standards are being followed.
Those standards cover things like equipment and vehicle inspections, the gear officers carry, media relations, evidence storage, hiring and training, arrests, handcuffing, pursuits and more.
Then the department must prove its compliance with, for example, incident reports showing that policies on foot pursuits were followed, or reports showing no injuries to prisoners.
“I really can’t stress how much work this is, because we hide about 450 things that they need to do in those 108 standards,” said accreditation program director Neal Rossow.
The department had been working to fall in line with these standards since November 2020.
Kozal named Capt. Steve Wietrzykowski as the “backbone” of that process.
“He worked tirelessly every day getting the proofs done, nagging everybody,” Kozal said. “He just did a wonderful job.”
Citing police reform movements of recent years, Stevenson said the LPD is already standing on solid ground.
“Your citizens should take comfort in knowing that all those calls for police reform, your police department has already addressed and is already doing those,” he said.
Rossow said it’s “truly an earned award. It’s not just given.”
“Frankly, I think it’s a big deal,” he said. “Any agency that gets involved, it takes them to a better place, so you should be very proud of your police agency.”