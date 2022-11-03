The Ludington Police Department’s Shop with a Cop/Shop with a Hero pie auction has raised thousands of dollars to help Mason County children, grades kindergarten through five, shop for their families during the holiday season.
The idea behind the fundraiser is to receive local donations of pies that will go to an online Facebook auction on Nov. 23.
The pies are shown on the 2022 Shop with a Cop/Shop with a Hero Pie Auction Facebook page the night before, so people can get an idea of which pies they might want to bid on the next day.
“We have a lot of people who donate pies on an annual basis,” LPD officer Austin Morris said. “A lot of times, those are the pies that go for higher amounts.”
With more than 70 pies donated last year and more than $9,000 raised, Morris expects even more pies to be donated this year to help break that record.
“Last year, Michigan State Police, Mason County Sheriff’s (Office) and LPD all donated pies,” Morris said. “It was very cool because they also included some swag to go with the pies.”
Each child is paired up with a law enforcement agent, safety official or veteran and given a Walmart or Meijer gift card. The children get the opportunity to shop for their families, buying presents for the holidays. Shopping dates will be Dec. 12-15.
“Last year we had 70 kids,” Morris said. “We upped it this year to about 80 kids. If there’s still money left over after we shop and we still see kids who could benefit from the event, we try to take those kids shopping before Christmas as well.”
Outside of the money raised through the pie auction, Morris stated that they also get donations from Walmart and Meijer, along with local donations which can be made by cash, check or credit card at the LPD.
“That extra money we raise that is left over after shopping. We use it to buy the families each a dinner box,” Morris said. “We go out and buy a ham, along with other dinner items, and Ludington Beverage is generous enough to let us use their refrigerated trailer to store the boxes until we can deliver them.”
Morris stated that another donation comes from Ben Nickelson at Nickelson’s Tree Farm. Nickelson donates a Christmas tree and tree stand to each family.
“Ben has been awesome,” Morris said. “It is awesome to see the community get involved. Ben will call the families and set up what size tree they want and he will deliver them to their homes. He’s been a huge help.”
For those looking to donate a pie to the auction, they can either download the entry form from the event’s Facebook page or pick one up at the LPD. Pies are to be dropped off at the LPD from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The auction will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, with pie pickup from 4 to 6 p.m. at the LPD.
“We have been so blessed over the years with donations and support,” Morris said. “I just love the auction and the competitiveness of it all. It’s fun seeing people really get into it and donating money so these kids can have a great Christmas.”