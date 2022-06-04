Ludington Police had its annual water safety day at Stearns Beach on Saturday, which included free food and drinks from the fire department, pool noodles and coloring books from police and life vests from Ludington Yacht Sales. The U.S. Coast Guard parked boats at the docks for children to climb in and even honk the horn. At 11:30 a.m. a Coast Guard helicopter performed a search and rescue presentation that lasted about 30 minutes. A bright buoy was dropped from the helicopter and a scuba diver followed to retrieve it and be pulled back up. This process was repeated twice before the helicopter flew away over the sand dunes. Activities continued until 2 p.m. with music provided by WMOM.

