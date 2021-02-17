Tim Gibson started as a realtor in Ludington just before the 2008 market crash. Now he’s dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
Recently named the Lighthouse Realty’s Top Producer for 2020, Tim said his career has been one of steady work. This year will mark his 14th in real estate.
Before realty, he worked in sports medicine and physical therapy for 20 years. His first job out of college was as an athletic trainer for the New Jersey Generals in the United States Football League in 1984.
When a move to Tampa Bay to work for the Bandits fell through, he was forced to pivot. He started at Robby’s Sports that sold sporting goods while his wife Kendra completed an internship.
He moved up to manager and then onto the specialty athletic store, Athlete’s Foot, which landed him in Tallahassee, Florida. After taking classes at Florida State University, he realized he wanted back into the sports medicine arena.
An unexpected death in the family prompted them to move home to Michigan.
They relocated to Kalamazoo, with Kendra working as a dietician and Tim as a physical therapist for a sports medicine practice. He also served as an athletic trainer for local high schools.
In 2002, they move to Ludington where he worked as a medical sales representative. When the position ended after seven years, he was forced to make a choice about what was next. Both Michigan natives, he and Kendra wanted to stay in Ludington, even if it meant a job change.
“Kendra grew up here, and we wanted to live here a long time before we ever actually got to move here,” he said.
It was a matter of adapting.
“I was left with a decision,” Tim said. “Do I continue pursuing a physical therapy or medical sales repping position that would most likely take us out of the area, or do I retool and go into something I have a history with which is sales and stay put?”
And if Tim is good at anything, it’s revising his plans.
“Retooling” in manufacturing means reconfiguring tools that make a certain product in order to keep up with the industry.
“Retooling also happens in your head, and your education and in the way you go about doing what you do,” Tim said.
He turned down the opportunity to sell real estate several times before saying yes. The founder of Lighthouse Realty, Ben Korendyke, had kids attending the same daycare Tim and Kendra used.
“He encouraged me a year before I decided to do it and I said, ‘I don’t think so,’” Tim said. “Finally, I said, you know what, OK, I think God is trying to tell me something.”
That was at the end of 2007.
“Arguably the worst time to get into real estate,” he said. “The real estate old guard was getting out of business, or at least taking a step back. And that’s when I happened to be stepping in.”
Korendyke warned that might take some time to see any reward for his efforts.
“He was spot on,” Tim said. “Part of it was the economy and part of it was because it was the steepest learning curve I’ve ever faced.”
One of the things he had to learn was the technology.
“I was not a guy who spent time on a computer, shopping, playing games or sending emails. My experience with computers was working in physical therapy and sports medicine scheduling patients and looking for supplies that needed to be purchased,” he said.
Now he’s sending photos and doing video walk-throughs to show people homes when they can’t come in person because of the pandemic.
In 2013, the real estate market was better, but still not great. Though he had learned a lot, he was still understanding what made Ludington unique.
“It’s such a destination location. This area is driven by tourism and seasonal things — from Memorial Day to Labor Day. It was still really hard work,” he said.
It’s times like the 2008 crash and now, with the global pandemic still raging, that are the hardest. But real estate isn’t an easy profession at any time, Tim said.
He might work for years to find someone the perfect house in their dream location and it all falls through. Because realtors only make money when they make a sale, it can be disheartening at times.
That’s why he’s learned to take advantage of the slower seasons.
“At that time (in 2013), it was very quiet in the winter time,” he said. “Part of it was the nature of real estate in the area and part of it was my lack of experience. I had done a lot of transactions in that time, but there was still so much to know.”
The biggest lesson was to take care of himself.
“This profession, I equate it to when you take a photo of the president before office and again four years later,” he said. “Well, you take photos of us and five, 10 years later and oh boy. It’s hard on you.”
His faith that everything happens for a reason — and the people he meets along the way — help, too.
“Real estate is what connects me with people,” he said. “It’s the relationships that are built that keep things going and bring back repeat customers. The friendships that are established are very rewarding, supportive and genuine. It makes a very difficult profession a lot more enjoyable.”
Something else he does during the winter months is stay in touch.
“To keep my name in their mind, to let them know I’m thinking of them,” he said. “Every morning when there’s the hot-sheet of new listings, I’m thinking, ‘Who do I know who’s looking for that kind of thing?’
“I spend a lot of time shaking the bushes and knocking on doors and calling old clients asking if they are thinking of staying put or are open to the idea of selling.”
It’s not only forming contacts, but developing the ones he has.
Education is a large part of what Tim does. He earned a teaching degree from Central Michigan University at the same time he became a certified athletic trainer.
“In sports medicine and physical therapy, you spend a lot of your time educating people,” he said. “In real estate, you do the same, whether it’s first-time home buyers or that 85-year-old widow who lost her husband and has lived in that house for 55 years.”
Several times a year, he has the opportunity to work as a dual agent, representing buyers and sellers.
“When people come to me and say they want to sell a home, they’re hiring me to get their property on the market and be their seller’s agent. If someone comes to me and says, ‘I want to buy a home,’ they’re asking me to be a buyer’s agent,” he explained.
It can be a tough line to walk to make sure both sides are represented fairly.
“But that’s where my faith comes in. I see that line clearly,” he said.
He’s not worried about displaying his Christian faith. His business card has an Ichthys fish, commonly associated with Christianity. He said he’s never lost a client because of it, and many people respect him more for it.
He often gets clients by way of two major live events — death and divorce.
Emotions often run high during the search for a house or when trying to sell.
“A real estate purchase is likely to be the biggest purchase you’ll make in your lifetime. For the vast majority of people, that’s the pinnacle of not only their financial decisions, but also their emotional decisions,” he said.
Tim is a Dave Ramsey ELP — Endorsed Local Provider. ELPs are recognized by the Dave Ramsey Network as reliable realtors, insurance agents or tax professionals.
“Kendra and I were students of Dave Ramsey, doing his classes and getting out of debt, 17 years ago,” he said.
After a vetting process, he became an ELP in 2018. He has to maintain the title by attending regular seminars.
“Dave Ramsey tells us that one of the biggest reasons people will connect with an ELP is because of trust,” Tim said. “By association, if his organization trusts us (as ELPs), there’s going to be a certain degree of trust that comes my way. People trust that I’m going to be brutally honest with them when I need to be, to be a steady force in their lives and help them through the process. And try to eliminate as much drama as I can.”
He’s also willing to look silly in the process of connecting with people. During an ad campaign, he dressed as Charlie Brown — a costume he had from acting in a local play — with his dog as Snoopy.
“I don’t mind goofing on myself,” he said. “People said, ‘I thought of this guy humbling himself to do these crazy things ... just to come out and tell me how much my house might sell for. He’s my guy.’”
It was his most successful ad campaign to date.
It’s that kind of flexibility that’s seen him through the worst economic times in recent history and what he believes will get him through this chapter.