The City of Ludington is one of 31 communities in the state that was awarded a portion of funds from the DTE Foundation, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and ReLeaf Michigan to plant new trees.
The city was awarded $3,000 for its tree-planting, the DNR announced Thursday.
“The department of public works and the Ludington Tree Advisory Board will use the funds from the DTE grant for purchasing trees for Ludington’s spring tree planting,” said Sharon Bradley Johnson, chairperson of the Ludington Tree Advisory Board. “A major goal of this year’s planting is to replace a number of aging trees in the commercial district (around Ludington Avenue and James Street) that have been deteriorating and causing various problems.
“Replacing these trees with appropriate street trees will not only help beautify the downtown area, but also will make it safer and healthier for residents and tourists.”
Johnson said the board plans to plant roughly 40 new trees in the spring. There are a variety of trees the board is looking at planting. Large trees include triumph elms, Kentucky coffee trees and silver Lindens. Medium-sized trees include regal prince oaks, European hornbeam and what Johnson says is a Ludington favorite, “Cully” heritage river birch. Smaller trees include the American hornbeam, ivory silk Japanese lilac, red bud, prairie fire crabapple and Cherokee princess dogwood.
Several factors go into choosing the right tree for the right location, Johnson said. Those factors include adapting for windy and cold weather in the winter, being resilient to diseases and pests, being an appropriate size for the location, using species that are native to the state when possible, and considering feedback received from residents.
“We discuss (the) pros and cons of various types of trees with residents who request trees, show them pictures of trees that could be appropriate for their site and sometimes suggest where they can go in Ludington to see what a particular type of tree looks like,” she said. “Thus, residents are an important part of the decision-making process in three selection.”
The goal is to use the grant funding to not only increase the number of trees in the city, but the diversity of the trees.
“As beautiful as maple trees are, if a disease that damages and/or destroys maple trees were to go through Ludington, we would lose a substantial amount of our tree canopy,” Johnson said. “Hence, the importance of diversifying our trees.”