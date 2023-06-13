The City of Ludington lost one of its greatest cheerleaders Tuesday morning. Former mayor, Kaye Ferguson Holman, 82, served the City of Ludington for many years and will be missed by many.
“Kaye started on the planning commission in 2000,” assistant to the city manager Jackie Steckel said. “She was councilor at large in 2004 and then, because she was mayor pro-tem, when Ryan Cox left midway through 2016, Kaye became the Mayor of Ludington and held that position until 2018. I’m really going to miss her.”
During her time serving the city in different capacities, Holman helped with Movies in the Park, Friday Night Live, the new fire station project among many other things.
“She was involved with the Thursday night movies since it started,” Steckel said. “She worked a lot with Melanie Tomaski from the high school with the concessions and they used to have games down there, too, and she’d help with that.”
Steckel stated that the one thing she will always remember about Holman is the energy she always had and how she never seemed to be having a bad day.
“I don’t ever remember a time when she wasn’t upbeat,” Steckel said. “She had so much energy. She was very active with Friday Night Live when it started in 2005. I don’t think there were many that she missed. She was just so caring and full of energy. She’d walk over to City Hall all the time to visit with us. She was just such a caring person and she was very caring of the community.”
Holman had a business called Kaye’s Care, where she would help out families who had a member who needed some additional support or respite care. Steckel stated that she was always looking after a variety of people and helping them in any way she could.
“She touched so many lives through Kaye’s Care,” Steckel said. “She would take people to their doctors appointments, help them with their meds, she was just such an amazing advocate for the families she served. Even if it was just to get them out of the house to go on a ride, she was there. She took care of a lot of people.”
Current Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett stated that there wasn’t any bigger cheerleader for Ludington than Holman.
“Kaye was an advocate for just about everything Ludington,” he said. “When I was chief of police, she was so supportive of the Ludington Police Department and the Ludington Fire Department, public safety in general.”
Barnett stated that Holman’s honesty will be something he will never forget.
“I would run some things by her and she would tell you exactly what she thought,” he said. “You knew if she bought into what you were trying to do that she was going to be a great advocate for it.”
Steckel and Barnett both stated that Holman was at Barnett’s victory party last November at the Yacht Club when he was chosen as the new city mayor.
“I was tickled that she could come to that,” Barnett said. “I’m certainly going to miss her.”
City Councilor Les Johnson served with Holman longer than any other current councilor, and he stated that her passion for Relay for Life will be something he will never forget.
“There was a time Kaye didn’t think she would be able to make it to Relay for Life, and she asked me if I could step in for her,” Johnson said. “I was out there waiting to speak and she showed up before I had to go up there, thankfully. She loved being a part of Relay for Life. It really became part of her life.”
Johnson echoed Steckel and Barnett when he discussed Holman’s love for the city.
“Her passion for this city was undeniable,” he said. “She loved this city and would have done anything for it. When she became mayor, she wanted to be at every meeting. I always gave her credit for that. If there was a meeting or something going on in the city, she was going to be there. She was a good lady and will be missed.”
Coming off of the 150th celebration last weekend, Steckel stated that she knew Holman had been ill, but she definitely felt her absence.
“I would have loved to see her at the Love Ludington Street Party,” she said. “She would have been in her glory. She just loved Ludington. She was always ready and willing to help. She really went above and beyond to make Ludington a better place to live.”
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 9 at the Ludington Yacht Club.
“She was extremely happy and committed to Ludington,” Holman’s brother Gary Ferguson said. “She devoted herself to what she thought was right. She was one of only two females who made it to the top (mayor) and that’s pretty special. She became a fixture in Ludington and we are going to celebrate what she gave to us.”