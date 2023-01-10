Ludington City Councilor and U.S. Navy veteran John Terzano is traveling back to Vietnam as part of the Paris Peace Accords’ 50th anniversary on Jan. 27.
Terzano worked in Washington, D.C. after finishing college. In 1981, he was part of the first delegation of veterans to return to Vietnam.
“During that time, the United States had no relations with Vietnam because of the economic embargo,” Terzano said. “We saw so many veterans affected by Agent Orange and the Veterans Affairs didn’t recognize the health effects that it caused.”
Terzano, along with Marine infantry officer and friend Bobby Muller, decided to head to Vietnam to meet with the veterans who they were once fighting against and to see how they were also affected by the war.
“We went in December of 1981,” Terzano said. “It was the ninth anniversary of the Christmas Day bombing, where the United States dropped more bombs on Vietnam in 12 days than the total bombs Germany dropped on Great Britain in World War II.”
When the two men arrived in Vietnam, they were very surprised by what they saw.
“There were posters up all over commemorating the anniversary,” Terzano said. “The trip changed us. The way the Vietnamese looked at us was truly astonishing. They were like, ‘Welcome to Vietnam.’ It blew our minds. We traveled across the world and received the warmest reception.”
Terzano stated that he was amazed at how the Vietnamese people had almost moved on from the war, where at that time, America really hadn’t.
“It really opened my eyes,” he said. “Here in America we’re always like, ‘We have issues, how can you help us?’ We were on the other side of the wall with a nation and people we went to war with. We had no idea what to expect.”
Terzano and Muller started a program of reconciliation with Vietnam veterans and after the trade embargo was lifted in 1994 by President George H.W. Bush, the U.S. started to normalize relations with Vietnam in 1995 and the men got to work.
“We started a veterans clinic in Hanoi,” Terzano said. “It provided rehabilitation services for people injured during the Vietnam War. We really started a process to address issues due to the legacy of the war.”
Where most non-governmental organizations want to keep someone on board to run it, the men really had plans to make the clinic sustainable by the Vietnamese people.
“Our dream was to turn over the clinic to the community to run it themselves,” Terzano said. “We are most proud that the clinic is open and operational. Because of our first trip, this became groundbreaking for us and the Vietnamese people.”
Happy that everything worked out in their favor and that the Vietnamese veterans and residents are still receiving the help they need, Terzano stated that because of the time when they first made contact, things could have turned out differently.
“I’m so glad it worked out,” he said. “Back in those times, it was risky for everyone involved.”
Catching a flight today to Vietnam, Terzano stated that this will be his first time returning to the country since 2015.
“We get an invite to come back for big events and anniversaries,” he said. “December was the 50th anniversary of the Christmas bombing and I’m traveling back for the 50th anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords. I always appreciate having an opportunity to go back because of the work we have done for 40-plus years.”
Terzano will be visiting the capital of Vietnam for a week and a half and he stated that without making that first trip back to Vietnam, he may have not been able to continue the work he did for so long.
“Everyone was dealing with the emotions of Vietnam War memories,” he said. “Now we were back with the same smells and sounds. We were paid to kill these people and now they’re hosting us for dinners. It can really mess with one’s psyche. It’s not just us who were affected, the entire country of people we went to war with were affected. You can’t go through a traumatic period and not try to reconcile those differences. You need to put things back to where they belong.”
Terzano went on to help establish the organizations Vietnam Vets of America and the Vietnam Vet America Foundation. Both organizations were involved in political advocacy for Vietnam veterans and helped veterans get the assistance they needed, whether medical, employment or establishing more accessible clinics.
In 1991, Terzano and Muller established a prosthetics clinic in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as a way to help veterans affected by the Vietnam War, but also as a way to reconnect with the American people and to get them to rally around humanitarian programs that pertained to helping veterans.
Through the work with the clinic, the men realized that many of the veterans had been victims of landmines, and they set out to work with Congress to get landmines banned as war equipment.
“Vermont senator Patrick Leahy joined us, but he told us it could take years,” Terzano said. “Within a year, we had it passed in Congress 100-0 and it took off from there. We funded it, staffed it and ran it and in its sixth year. The international treaty was signed by 122 countries to ban the use of landmines.”
Terzano and Muller’s work ended up helping the Vietnam Vet America Foundation win the Nobel Peace Prize in 1997.
“We established clinics in war-torn countries all over the world,” Terzano said. “The VVAF closed down in 2010, and I retired and moved to Ludington in 2017.”
Many of the Vietnamese veterans who came to the U.S. after the war didn’t have a lot of support and Terzano stated that he and friends and colleagues ended up hosting them.
“Many of those veterans are now ambassadors for various programs around the globe,” Terzano said. “This will be a good opportunity to reconnect with fellow travelers.”