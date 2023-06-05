The Ludington Run Club is challenging its members and the general public to log 150 miles of running or walking between now and November in celebration of Ludington’s 150th anniversary.
The 150-mile virtual challenge is one of a number of events being held to commemorate the city’s sesquicentennial, and registration is now underway.
Runners and walkers can complete at their own pace, wherever and whenever it works for them.
Participants can register and log miles at http://www.runreg.com/runludington-150milechallenge. There is a $25 registration fee, and it includes a 3.5-inch custom finishers medal with the City of Ludington’s commemorative sesquicentennial logo.
Ludington Run Club founder Jen Tooman told the Daily News a virtual run just made more sense than fitting another formal race into the club’s slate of events.
Holding the challenge separately makes it so “anyone who loves Ludington” can be a part of it, regardless of their location or skill level.
“We didn’t really want to add a full-blown race to the schedule. With the virtual challenge everybody can participate, wherever they are,” Tooman said. “If people want to walk they can walk, if they want to ride a bike, they can. It’s about getting out and about.”
The idea for the 150-mile challenge came about because the group was eager to play a part in the city’s 150th anniversary celebrations.
“We just thought it would be fun,” Tooman said. “Any way we can throw 150 in there — so we did 150 miles.”
She added that the group also “thought the (150th) logo would look really cool on a medal.”
Funds from the run’s registration costs will benefit the Ludington High School track program, according to Tooman.
“All proceeds will go to the track program so they can build their funds back up and support our local runner kids,” Tooman said.
The fundraiser was news to LHS boys track coach Mark Willis and girls coach Kelsey Britton, but Britton said the track program can “definitely find some things to spend money on.”
The program’s needs include new uniforms, warm-up jackets, and practice equipment. Britton said any dollars that come through will probably go toward those expenses.
The Ludington Run Club has about 30 members, but registration for the challenge is expected to exceed that count, as roughly 30 people had signed up as soon as the challenge was announced in May, according to Tooman.
The Ludington Run Club, founded in 2017, is made up of area residents and seasonal visitors. Runners and walkers meet every Tuesday and Saturday. Tuesday runs are at 6 p.m. and are held at the north end of Stearns Park beach during the summer. Saturday runs are at 8:30 a.m., and members meet at various downtown Ludington spots.
Tooman encourages people to join if they’re interested.
She said anyone is welcome to join, though kids should be accompanied by an adult.
“It’s a good way to meet other runners … and it’s kind of growing naturally,” she said. “It’s just a fun, friendly competitiveness and it’s a good group.”
For more information on the 150-mile virtual challenge, the club’s races, and meeting times and locations, find the Ludington Run Club on Facebook.