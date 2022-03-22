As Ludington students compete on the athletic field in a variety of sports this spring, it will be the final time they will be doing it as members of the Lakes Eight Activities Conference.
In the fall, Ludington will officially be a part of the West Michigan Conference.
During Monday’s regular board meeting athletic director Randy Fountain updated it on the transition to the WMC.
The schools are divided by size, according to Fountain.
The larger schools, which includes Ludington, will be in what is called the Lake Division. The other schools in the division are Manistee, Montague, Oakridge, Orchard View and Whitehall. The smaller schools, which includes Mason County Central, will be in the Rivers Division. The other schools in the division are Hart, Hesperia, Holton, North Muskegon, Shelby and Ravenna.
“There will be 14 teams in the WMC,” Fountain said. “(Last) week, we voted on names for our divisions. We tried to stay away from colors like they do in the OK Conference (Ottawa-Kent). What we did is to find something common to each of the 14 communities, and that was Lakes and Rivers.”
Fountain said there is work being done to get some branding of the new conference.
The athletic directors have been working on conference bylaws for each sport and adopting changes to conference play and rules to fit the new conference.
“Right now, the in-depth work is taking each individual sport and going through with a fine-tooth comb and going through the bylaws of each sport,” Fountain said.
He said he was excited about what the WMC is going to offer the middle school athletes.
“The middle school will be grouped geographically. O.J. DeJonge will be paired with Manistee, Hart, Shelby, Mason County Central, Holton (and) Hesperia,” Fountain said. “We will not have to get on a bus and drive all the way down to Ravenna, leaving school at 1 o’clock in the afternoon.”
He said there are talks of taking a 4 p.m. middle school game and moving to 5 or 5:30 p.m. Ludington is close enough that the schools can get the game completed and be back home at a decent time.
“I am most excited about having the students in their school seats just a little bit longer in the day. That will also help our transportation problems by being able to start the games a little bit later in the afternoon as well.”
The only sport that will go against this breakdown will be cross country Fountain said.
“The reason is our high school and middle school cross country (teams) compete at the same time at the same place,” he said. “We decided as a conference those two would not split geographically.”
Changes are also coming for some middle schools sports in terms of when they play.
“The other change in going to this conference in middle school would be moving girls volleyball from fall to winter and moving girls basketball back to the fall.”
Fountain also said the middle school will pilot baseball in the spring, and if it is successful, try for a softball league the spring of 2023.