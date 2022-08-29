Brett Vanderwater, of Ludington, was honored by TOPS (Take Off pounds Sensibly) for his 76.6-pound weight loss at the Michigan recognition held in Mount Pleasant in May.
Vanderwater said healthy weight control has been a lifelong struggle for him.
“I have lost weight and gained weight throughout my life,” he said. “I have tried all the diets, I always felt confident I could lose the weight but sustaining it just wasn’t possible. When achieving a weight goal, I would celebrate and then dread the day the weight was again out of control.”
Vanderwater said he met with his doctor to figure out what his ideal weight would be.
On the BMI scale Vanderwater and his doctor settled on 25, which would have given him 76.6 pounds to lose to reach his goal; it took Vaderwater a year-and-a-half to reach that goal.
He joined TOPS in June 2020 joining his wife, who was already a member. He felt welcomed and points to the support of the group as the key to losing and sustaining his weight loss.
“Through his participation in TOPS, we are extremely proud of our TOPS members weight-loss accomplishment,” stated Rick Danforth, TOPS president, in a press release. “Celebrating the life-changing achievements of not only the individuals but those who have come before them is a hallmark of TOPS’ winning formula. By maintaining a commitment to personal lifestyle change. TOPS members are given the tools and assistance to achieve their weight loss goals.”
Vanderwater reached the status of KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) last September.
Being goal oriented, once he reaches the goal at hand, he moves onto the next goal.
“Weight control will never be over,” he said. “It is something I must manage for the rest of my life. It will never come naturally.”
Vanderwater thanks his TOPS group for providing a strong support group and the motivation to keep going.
It’s good to have friends who understand the weight loss struggle, he said.
Some of the things that have helped him include using a fitness app on his phone, counting calories and keep a record of everything consumed during the day.
“Being a CPA, I look at food as a budget. I can eat if I have a daily budget. Once that daily budget is used up, I stop,” he said. “I learned to pace throughout the day. At first, I had days where the food budget was gone in the morning, those made for very long days.”
Vanderwater said for the holidays, his best advice would be to plan for them. Enjoy the foods and festivities.
“A planned deviation is more recoverable, as it is always tough to recover.”