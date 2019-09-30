About 1,000 people descended the on downtown Ludington area during the weekend to participate in the annual Octoberfest celebration, which peaked with a craft beer, wine and music festival in James Street Plaza Saturday afternoon.
Ludington’s Octoberfest, which is co-sponsored by Bell’s and Ludington Bay Brewing Co., is a fundraiser for the Ludington Downtown Development Authority (DDA), and proceeds help fund downtown events and activities throughout the year, according to Jen Tooman, marketing and communications coordinator.
The event kicked off Friday evening with a pub crawl featuring 12 local bars. On Saturday, the annual chili walk drew hundreds of people to locations throughout the downtown area, after which the craft beer and music festival got underway.
Tooman told the Daily News that the event was a success, with ticket sales and attendance both up from 2018.
“I estimate around $8,500 raised for the Downtown Ludington Board,” Tooman said. “This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, and those proceeds fund projects in the downtown area. Examples of these projects in recent history include the purchase of a parking lot on Filer Street to add more public parking, which will be paved in the future. The board added bigger bike racks at Ludington Avenue and James Street, a cover for the stage in the plaza and maintenance of the public restroom building, including replacing a water fountain.”
She said the businesses that participated in the chili walk and pub crawl were also enthusiastic about the weekend, noting that Octoberfest led to an significant increase in foot traffic.
“We had an awesome day. Mother Nature was on our side. We had an amazing group of volunteers that helped set up, during the event, and tear down. It wouldn't have gone so smoothly without them.”
