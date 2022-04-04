A Ludington mural celebrating the area’s Medal of Honor recipients is in need of a new home, and it has to find one soon.
The Mason County Historical Society announced that “Medal of Honor Recipients: Ludington’s Own,” now facing East Filer Street on the north side of the building at 301 S. James St. building owned by PJP Holdings, will need to come down at the request of PJP owners Michael and Kelly Parker.
The historical society preserves and looks after the mural. Executive Director Rebecca Berringer said the society “received an email from (PJP Holdings) stating that they need to do renovations, they need the mural to come down (and) they weren’t planning to put it back up.”
The mural honors two of Ludington’s Congressional Medal of Honor recipients: William R. Charette and Charles H. DePuy. The historical society is hoping someone will step forward and be willing to house the mural to keep it in the downtown area.
Michael Parker confirmed to the Daily News that PJP Holdings asked that the mural be removed, saying it’s necessary to make some planned improvements.
“We’re gonna rehabilitate the building,” he said. “It’s a beautiful corner building on James Street in downtown Ludington. It’s just a special historical building that’s due for overhaul, and we want to give that to it. To do so requires removal of the sign. It’s as simple as that. We just want to redo the building.”
Parker said as part of his company’s plans for the building, windows will likely go up in the spot where the mural is currently held.
He said he understands the decision to remove the mural might be seen as contentious to some, but the goal is not to agitate.
“People will be sad it’s coming down, and I appreciate that, but a building holds up a sign, not the other way around,” Parker said, adding that the building “has a great history,” a “wonderful basement and skeleton,” and is “just worth preserving” for Ludington.
“We’re not doing it to be difficult,” he said. “We’re trying to do a good thing.”
Parker did not give a specific start date for the renovations, but he said he’s already spoken to contractors and would like to begin work “immediately.”
“I highly recommend that (the historical society) have it down before they start,” Parker said. “We would like them to have it back. … We’re good neighbors and we care about the community.”
Berringer said the society’s first thought was that the mural could go up at the new Mason County Research Center, which is expected to open this summer at the corner of James and Madison streets.
However, at 16 feet by 35 feet, the mural is too tall for the available 14-foot wall space at the center.
“That ruled out our ability to put it up,” Berringer said.
Berringer said she’s reached out to people in local veterans organizations to help spread the word about the need for a new home for “Ludington’s Own,” but so far there’s been no firm plan regarding relocating the mural to a new spot.
Rick Plummer is one of the area veterans Berringer spoke to. Plummer told the Daily News that he, too, hopes someone will be able to provide a new home for the mural, as he “wants to ensure that all of our cultural assets are protected.”
“That mural is important … because, from my perspective as a veteran, it celebrates the heroism and courage of members of the armed forces who have deep roots in Ludington,” Plummer said. “Important Ludington icons and heroes need to be celebrated (by) current and future Ludington residents.
“We need to find a large place to relocate it where it can be seen prominently here in town.”
Berringer said that if a new home for “Ludington’s Own” isn’t found soon, the mural will likely go into storage.
As for what’s coming for the building, Parker said “it will remain a boutique,” with the windows restored to their “former glory,” and the upstairs and the brick redone.
“It’s a building worth saving and we want to see that it’s saved,” he said.
Parker said his family and his company are “working to make investments in the neighborhood that benefit the city in the long term,” and the planned rehabilitation of the building is among those plans.
“We’re huge fans of Ludington and James Street and we want it to become even better than it already is,” Parker said.
In a release about the mural, the historical society stated that Charette, a Ludington native and a U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman, earned his medal during the Korean War, when his unit came under attack in a demilitarized zone.
Charette “distinguished himself in 18 hours of combat by tending to wounded and dying Marines while under heavy grenade, machine gun and rifle attacks,” and shielded a wounded comrade from an exploding grenade, “which ripped into Charette’s own body.”
Despite being wounded, Charette “unfailingly exposed himself to enemy fire and continuously aided Marines in his and other nearby platoons throughout the fighting.”
The portrait of Charette on the mural is based on a photograph taken just moments after he received his medal, on Jan. 12, 1954. Charette died in March 2012.
DePuy was a U.S. Army 1st Sergeant with the Michigan Sharpshooters. He earned the Medal of Honor for saving “countless Union lives” on July 30, 1864, at the battle at Petersburg during the Civil War. DePuy was born on Sept. 8, 1842 in Wexford County and lived and worked for many years in Ludington, according to the release.
The “Medal of Honor Recipients: Ludington’s Own” mural was completed in July 2004 by artist Terry Dickinson of Kingsley and sponsored by Argue Communications, AMVETS and veteran friends.
In 2014, when the Ludington Mural Society dissolved, the historical society took over the preservation and maintenance of “Ludington’s Own,” along with nine others. The society regularly protects them from UV damage.
Those interested in helping to find a new spot for the mural should contact Berringer at rebecca@mchshistory.org, visit the www.masoncountymihistory.org or call the society at (231) 843-4808.