Ludington High School’s art program under the tutelage of John Lipa has been successful in the annual Congressional Art Competition in the past and this year was no exception.
Junior Julia Reed’s entry, “Monarchs on a Lilac Branch,” was the overall winner. Reed is the fourth LHS student to win in seven years, according to Lipa.
LHS had six students representing the district in the competition, which for the first time since redistricting was hosted by 2nd Dist. U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Caledonia.
By winning the competition, Reed will have her artwork on display in Washington, D.C. for the next year. She will also have the opportunity to travel to the capitol to attend a reception for all the district winners across the nation in June.
LHS senior Kadence Keegstra was the runner-up. Her piece, “Something…More,” will hang in Moolenar’s office for the next year.
“What a blessing to be around so many talented art students,” Lipa said. “Both Julia and Kadence are tremendously gifted art students. We have such an amazing amount of talented students across all disciplines in our district.”
Lipa said he sees a lot of the artistic skills Reed has acquired from growing up around local photographers.
“I can see a lot of the photographic skills from both Julia’s dad, Brad Reed, and grandfather, Todd Reed, but then she takes those skills to a whole new level through painting and drawing,” he said. “She crafts amazing watercolor paintings from the details to the colors, as well as succeeding in any other medium she uses.”
Reed, who has won several competitions, enjoyed the whole experience.
“This whole experience is such a cool and exciting thing,” Reed said. “I never imagined I would have a piece displayed in the Capitol building, so this truly is an amazing opportunity.”
Lipa said Keegstra, who will be attending Michigan Tech in the fall, is a talented illustrator and painter.
“She creates such amazing conceptual drawings and paintings,” Lipa said. “I feel that a lot of the time, I just try to get out of the way and let them create their work and try to help with discussion of the process/progression with them along the way.”
Keegstra was also included in last year’s top 12 at the congressional competition in what was then U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga’s district, according to Lipa.
“All the artwork there was really cool,” Keegstra said. “It was an honor to be there and to have my work on display.”
Also participating in the contest from LHS were Averey Dahlberg, Mariella Korendyke, Steven Turner and Erika Hatch, according to Lipa.
“I could easily go on about the other submissions from Ludington. We have so many talented students and feel so thankful for the community’s support for the arts,” Lipa said. “This is a testimony (to) the whole art program at Ludington Area Schools, from the elementary through the middle school to the high school.”
The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the country and in each congressional district. Since its inception in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.