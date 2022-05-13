Ludington High School junior Mason VerStrat, who is enrolled in the West Shore Education Service District’s Career and Technical Education Health Occupations program, received the Michigan Department of Education 2022 Breaking Traditions Award Thursday.
VerStrat is one of 57 high school students in the state to receive the honor, according to the MDE.
The award is given to students who are breaking traditions by pursuing careers in which less than 25 percent of persons working in that field are their gender.
The award is given out to students who have overcome obstacles and stereotypes to succeed in career and technical education programs considered non-traditional for their gender.
“These students overcame perceived barriers to achieve success in career and technical education programs that are non-traditional to their gender, which makes them role models for their peers who may be considering or might consider similar career paths,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice.
VerStrat received the annual Breaking Traditions award on Thursday in Lansing. VerStrat was nominated for the award by his Health Occupations instructor Melissa Fuehring.
VerStrat is just a solid individual with an incredible work ethic. Fuehring said VerStrat was an obvious candidate for this award.
“He is just a workhorse with a positive attitude,” she said. “He is probably the most determined kid that I have ever seen.
“If I could have a room full of Mason VerStrat’s, the world would change in a week,” said Fuehring. “He is the one who will help me with anything. He walks that balance of the student that all the teachers and students like. He is just a rare breed in this day and age.”
VerStrat, who is planning on a career in physical therapy, wanted to take the CTE health occupations course because he wants to help others.
“I like to help people and care for others,” he said. “Physical fitness is an important part of my life. Physical therapy has always been something that has intrigued me. I thought upon viewing this course and what it could offer me, I felt like it would be a good stepping stone to pursuing a career as a physical therapist.”
VerStrat said what drives him to the PT field is that he would be able to help people recover. They could reach their physical potential, and he can provide advice on how to be healthy while being able to connect with them on a more personable way.
VerStrat said when he first started the class, he was a little intimidated because he was one of few males in the class. He believed that has really helped to continue to push himself to become a better student and person
“(Fuehring) has been fantastic. She is always checking in with me and every other student to make sure we are doing well. She is always supporting us and making sure we are our best selves,” he said.
VerStrat said she sent him a message on Wednesday, the day prior to receiving his award, telling him how proud she was of him and wished him luck at the awards ceremony.