Ludington Area Schools Transportation Director Deborah Wilsey was waiting for the arrival of 16 students from the Young 5’s program at Ludington Elementary School to the bus garage Wednesday morning.
The third week in October is traditionally earmarked in the state as school bus safety week which coincides with the National School Bus Safety week.
Wilsey said the tour of the garage included riding the bus from LES to the garage, learn about bus safety, see the buses, the facility and learn about what happens to the buses after they get the bus.
“We are giving the students the experience of when the buses come in at night to park. We want them to see how the buses go to sleep at night,” Wilsey said.
The buses are all lined up in rows, to make it easy for the drivers to head out on their routes in the morning. The buses are parked indoors in a heated garage.
“With the furnace on, it keeps it warm at night so we do not have to plug in the buses. They just start-up in the morning,” she said.
Wilsey and her staff showed off the fleet. They even had a bus up on a hoist, only about 4 feet off the ground, so the students could see what was under the bus. The mechanics placed small orange cones around the bus to keep the students at a safe distance from the bus during that time.
“We put the bus up just high enough so that they can see what’s underneath but we do not want it too high trying to keep them safe,” she said.
Once the students were close enough to the bus on the hoist, many dropped to their knees including head mechanic Bill Vogt, who actually got under the bus on the hoist to answer some of the kids’ questions on Wednesday.
Wilsey said she doesn’t think that a lot of people quite understand what all goes into running a bus garage.
“We like the students at a young age to know how to ride a bus safely,” she said. “I think once they have the tour to show them and parents that there is a lot that goes into taking care of a bus, it is not like you just drive the bus and pick up kids. The drivers love their kids, they think of them as my kids.”
In the fall, the drivers spend time with their buses to talk about bus safety with students in kindergarten through fifth grade every year according to Wilsey. Wilsey said these Young 5’s did not participate in the fall but will next year as kindergarten students.