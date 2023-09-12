Voters will decide on Nov. 7 if Ludington Area Schools District can renew its tax levy on non-homestead properties for another 10 years.
Voters last approved the non-homestead proposal in 2014 and that operating millage proposal is set to end soon.
That tax pays a considerable amount of the school district’s operational expenses, according to LASD Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
Local taxpayers have, in recent years, approved a technology bond for the school district, approved a sinking fund millage to provide the district with money for building and grounds repairs.
Non-homestead properties
Michigan school districts are funded by a 6-mill tax on all properties and an additional 18-mill tax on non-homestead properties, which include businesses, industries, rental properties and second homes.
Under Michigan’s funding formula all school districts are expected to levy the full 18 mills on non-homestead properties and are not reimbursed for any part of that amount that is not collected.
Homeowners only pay the 6-mill tax and that rate will not change if the renewal is approved during the November election.
Amount requested
The ballot language for millage renewal request asks for voter permission to increase the non-homestead tax rate to 20-mills, or $20 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation.
The renewal would be for 10 years beginning in 2024 and running to 2033 to provide funds for districts operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills and are levied in 2024 is approximately $19,134,495.
The school district cannot levy more than 18 mills in a year, Corlett said the request is for the right to levy up to 20-mills in case the rate is reduced in future years by the Headlee Amendment.
The Headlee Amendment requires local governments to reduce tax rates when taxes, due to property value increases, rise faster than the rate of inflation. Headlee limits the amount taxes can rise each year to an amount that is equal to the rate of inflation or 5 percent, whichever is less. Under the amendment, if property taxes rise faster than inflation, the tax rate must be reduced to keep the amount of taxes collected in line with the inflation rate
Corlett said the district can only tax up to 18 mills but if the voters approve 20 mills then it will last longer.
“The last time voters approved the non-homestead was 10 years ago,” he said. “We were able to go 10 years without renewing it because it was more than 18-mills. The benefit of that is every time we ask for an election there are costs involved to it. It is nice to go a little bit above 18 mills to make it last longer.”
Corlett wrote in the district’s newsletter recently sent out to parents that the funds go towards paying the salaries of staff, utilities, and anything else needed to operate the district. But if LASD is unable to renew the levy to receive the full 18-mills, they will not receive the full foundation allowance from the state, which is $9,608 per student for the 2023-24 school year.