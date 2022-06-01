The more the merrier.
More than two dozen local officials from Ludington, Scottville and Pere Marquette Charter Township got together for a special meeting Tuesday night to talk over their plans to break from the county’s brownfield redevelopment authority.
Susan Wenzlick, a consultant paid by all three to usher them through the process, was there to lecture on brownfield basics and field questions on how their own brownfield authorities could ultimately work.
“I think it went really well,” Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said of the meeting, adding that it was “a productive conversation” and “a great learning opportunity. … I think we’re all still moving in the right direction.”
Brownfield redevelopment authorities can grant developers tax incentives to clean up and redevelop contaminated, blighted, obsolete or historic properties.
Officials hope that by separating from the county-run brownfield authority, locals will have more say in how properties are rehabilitated in the county’s most populated areas.
The three municipalities can’t legally form a single brownfield authority together, so the plan is for each to form its own authority with the same members as the other two.
That arrangement of multiple identical brownfield authorities has never been done before in Michigan, Wenzlick said.
“When we did a conference call last week … Mayor Steve (Miller) said, well, is there a model we can follow?” Wenzlick said. “I said, you’re it, man. You are breaking ground. You are the model.”
Foster told the Daily News the idea is “allowable under an intergovernmental agreement” to be approved before board members are appointed.
The thought is that each local government would have two representatives on the nine-member authority, leaving three open seats. Tuesday’s meeting provided little clarity on how those three seats might be filled.
Foster said he’s meeting with Scottville City Manager Jimmy Newkirk and P.M. Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau “likely next week” to establish the board’s membership. Each local government will then have to sign off on the member list at public meetings.
The original goal was to hammer those details out Tuesday, Foster said, but because “a ton of information” was shared and he would “hate to overwhelm” anybody, it was put off.
Foster has said the advantages of tying three authorities together are the easy sharing of information and the ability to quickly refer developers to neighboring municipalities.
But there was no easy answer when one P.M. Township official asked: what happens if, for example, a great brownfield project is presented for the township, but representatives from Ludington and Scottville want to strike it down?
“I’m assuming you are here because you want to support each other,” Wenzlick said. “If it was me, I would say, bottom line is Pere Marquette Township wants this project. … Your voice would carry more weight for a project in Pere Marquette Township.”
Depending on how those three open seats are filled, there could be enough neutral representation to outvote the two naysaying municipalities in that case.
Some ideas for filling the seats included appointing a citizen from each locality, or bringing in representatives from taxing jurisdictions like Ludington Mass Transportation Authority and West Shore Community College.
For any project that is approved, though, the final decision is always local. Projects greenlit by brownfield authorities also need an OK from the local government, like the Ludington City Council.
Since April, Ludington, Scottville and Pere Marquette Charter Township have all passed resolutions in favor of establishing their own brownfield authorities.
That way, they can coordinate brownfield projects free from the county’s rules, which go beyond what the state requires and keep developers away, officials have said.
One of those rules bans brownfield money from being spent on infrastructure, like water and sewer lines, that would be required on a never-before-developed site. That rule caused delays for a planned apartment complex in Ludington late last year.
Other rules limited construction contingencies to 15%; capped local tax capture in some cases; required nonprofit sponsorship to make a project interest-eligible; and prohibited a system called revolving loan capture that would fund future brownfield projects.
Representatives from local governments tried working with the county to remove the rules. After a meeting in April, three of five rules were struck down — and only for housing projects.