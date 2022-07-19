The cities of Ludington and Scottville plan to move forward with having their respective brownfield authorities collaborate, despite Pere Marquette Charter Township backing out of the arrangement.
Brownfield authorities incentivize new developments on contaminated, blighted or functionally obsolete properties.
During the spring, Ludington, Scottville and P.M. Township each withdrew from the Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority due to its limitations on developments being stricter than those of the State of Michigan.
The original plan was to have the two cities and the township work together with joint oversight by appointing brownfield boards consisting of the same members in each municipality.
However, the P.M. Township Board voted to withdraw from the joint authority when it met on July 12, opting instead to go it alone, while leaving room for the possibility of rejoining the county-run brownfield authority at some point in the future.
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster and Scottville City Manager Jimmy Newkirk told the Daily News that P.M.’s departure would not drastically impact the two cities’ plans moving forward.
“It’s really not going to change anything,” Newkirk said. “We decided it’s still in our best interest and a great collaboration. … We’re moving ahead.”
Foster expressed a similar sentiment on behalf of Ludington.
“It’s unfortunate that Pere Marquette Charter Township didn’t want to participate, but each community has to decide what’s best for them,” he said. “(Ludington and Scottville) will move forward as a pair.”
While P.M.’s withdrawal might not change the cities’ plans, it will require some reconfiguring of their appointed brownfield authorities, as some seats were reserved to represent the township.
Ludington and Scottville approved boards consisting of representatives from each municipality, including P.M. Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau and P.M. Zoning Administrator Kristen Lange.
Scottville subsequently appointed Ludington Mass Transit Authority Executive Director Paul Keson as a third representative for P.M.
The spots reserved for Bleau, Lange and Keson will be divided between the cities, according to Newkirk and Foster.
“After speaking with (Foster), we’ve agreed that Scottville’s going to add one more person to the board and Ludington is going to add two,” Newkirk said.
Newkirk said it’s possible that one of Ludington’s two seats will revolve so one city doesn’t have a consistent majority, but he also said he’s not particularly concerned about representation.
“Really neither entity at the moment is really concerned about having a majority. … There’s no advantage,” Newkirk said. “When you’re sitting as Ludington’s board, you’re going to do what’s best for Ludington.
“There’s nothing in it to do something that wouldn’t benefit one municipality, because then you have to reconvene and meet as that other municipality.”
Newkirk said the point of having the same members on each board is to “work collectively to both build and grow and do what’s best for each individual city.”
Ludington, he said, is probably going to have development plans before Scottville does.
“We’re going to let them take the lead. … Once we get a few (developments) in, we’ll take Ludington’s experience and … we’re going to take advantage of having those people … sit on the board,” he said, adding that the collaboration is “only going to benefit” each city.
Foster and Newkirk said they aren’t sure who will occupy the open seats previously reserved for P.M. Township, but they hope to make appointments by Monday, July 25, when both the Scottville City Commission and the Ludington City Council are set to meet.