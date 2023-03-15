A different kind of storage space opened recently at 612 S. Washington Ave. with the opening of Ludington Secured Storage.
The indoor storage company was launched inside the former Gunberg’s Appliance 8,000 square-foot building. The building was retrofitted and turned into an indoor secured storage facility.
Ludington Secured Storage is the brainchild of Kevin Bishop, who is a realtor with Essential Real Estate.
Ludington Secured Storage, the newest in secured storage, offers an indoor location with climate control, 24-hour access, online bill pay, digital video surveillance and a variety of unit sizes available.
Units range from 10-feet by 5-feet to 11 feet by 11 feet to 12 feet by 5 feet by 11 feet and the units can be viewed on the website at www.ludingtonsecuredstorage.com, according to Bishop.
“There are 65 units plus five offices I would like to rent. I am putting in windows on the offices located on the Washington side of the building,” Bishop said. “There are 11-foot ceilings in the building. The units mostly have eight-foot tall ceilings with screen tops that are securely fastened that people can’t get into.”
Bishop said there are four entrances that people can use to get their belongings into the building.
“There are two on the alley way. It kind of depends where you rent is where you want to park,” He said. “Both of those doors are easy access, there are carts available to assist you. There is the big box truck entrance located on Washington Avenue that is accessible to the inside and the main entrance. There are four entrances to come into the building. Every entrance has 42-inch doors on them.”
Bishop said the crew went through the building and lined the exterior walls with storage units first and came back and put two runs of storage units back-to-back down the middle of the floor space creating large aisles, to better get items to the storage units.
“The building is open and 95 percent complete. As soon as we get some warmer weather, we will work on the awning,” he said.
Bishop said the goal is to keep the temperature range of 20 degrees.
“Between 55 degrees and 75 degrees,” he said. “Again it is indoors and there is no dealing with the wet and bugs.”