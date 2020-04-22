Western Michigan was hit with wind and rain during a storm Monday night, and while Mason County didn’t have the wind speeds in nearby regions, the impact was still felt.
Ludington had wind gusts topping out at 40 mph, according to data from the National Weather Service (NWS) Grand Rapids office, landing the area on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s report of the strongest recorded overnight wind gusts. Those recordings account for the period from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., and the highest recorded winds topped out at 60 mph in Battle Creek.
“There were a couple pops of strong winds last night as fairly weak-shower thunderstorms developed along and ahead of a cold front,” the weather service stated on Tuesday. “Dry air below the clouds helped create rain-cooled downdrafts which brought fast-moving air several thousand feet aloft down to the ground.”
The source was a “line of showers with gusty winds” moving south and east across the northwestern and southwestern portions of the state.
“The showers do not look all that formidable on radar, but they are packing a bit of a punch,” read a statement on the NWS Facebook page.
Earlier in the evening, at around 8:30 p.m., the NWS stated that even stronger wind gusts of 41 mph were reported at Big Sable Point at 7 p.m.
The gusts were stronger to the north, as 53 mph winds were reported in Manistee.
The NWS stated the heavy winds were associated with a line of showers.
Across Lake Michigan, wind speeds reached 63 mph in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, according to the NWS.