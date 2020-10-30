For the second time in October, the Ludington Senior Center held a Soup-Fest, this time naming it Spooktacular Soup-Fest, because of its timing with Halloween.
The drive-up Soup-Fest was Thursday and featured four soups: A broccoli and cauliflower cheese; French onion, bacon cheeseburger and a Kale, sausage and bean soup.
All the soups on the menu were homemade by the volunteers at the senior center, according to Vickie Collins, director of center.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the senior center has had to find creative ways to fundraise and those have included hosting two ice cream socials and on Thursday the second of two Soup-Fest drive-up lunches.
“We sold out of soup during the first event,” said Collins. “There were a lot of pre-orders for this one. I don’t think a lot of people wanted to come outside for this one (conditions were windy and cooler).”
Collins said this is the first event that they are delivering food as well.
“This time we reached out to some of the area businesses in town,” she said. “This event is not just for seniors. It is for us to raise a little bit of money.”
During a normal year, the center’s door would be open and donations would be received. But with the pandemic, this is just a way to help balance everything out, according to Collins.
Collins said that Permenter Law sponsored Thursday’s Soup-Fest, and in doing so, are providing a fogger to the Ludington Senior Center.
“They sponsored the even so that I could buy a good fogger,” Collins said. “It is a disinfectant device that allows us to spray everything and wipe it all down. This allows us to disinfect everything at the center.”
Collins said starting Nov. 9 the center will once again have food boxes to distribute to area seniors. She encouraged those interested to call that week because the exact day and time for distribution has not been determined.
“The box will have dairy, meat, vegetables and fruit. It is a 30-pound box. They will be coming every week,” she said.