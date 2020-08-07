The Ludington Senior Center is opening its parking lot to the community for an ice cream social Aug. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The ice cream social, sponsored by House of Flavors, is a fundraising opportunity for the center.
The center has seen a dip in donations since the pandemic began and the center had to close temporarily, according to Rayma Burgett, program coordinator and assistant to the director.
“Our donation stream is down due to being closed. We normally use these funds for daily operation,” she said. “We usually get funds when people come in and participate in the yoga and Zumba classes. People usually give donations when we have the tax preparation, but we had to cut that mid-season.”
Vickie Collins, the director, reached out to House of Flavors owner, Barry Neal, for what will be the center’s first ice cream social.
“He offered to donate the ice cream,” Burgett said.
The center decided a drive up social would be the safest option.
“It will be drive up — meaning no one will leave their car,” she said. “There will be signage at the entrance where to drive in and out.”
Volunteers will walk up to the cars to take orders and money.
“There will be signage showing people their menu options, so they can look it over and see what’s included,” she said. “The volunteers will take the order then deliver the ice cream to them.”
People will be able to choose from four sundae options.
• Senior Scoop: vanilla ice cream, blueberry sauce, whip cream and topped with blueberries;
• Zumba Zebra: vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whip cream and topped with Hersey Kisses.
• COVID Caramel: vanilla ice Cream, caramel sauce, whip cream and topped with caramel M&M’s.
• Mason County Mich Mash: chocolate ice cream, chocolate sauce, whip cream and topped with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
Nancy Parker, a volunteer, came up with the sundae names, Burgett said.
The suggested donation is $2.