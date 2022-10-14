About two hundred people made their way to the Ludington Senior Center on Friday to help celebrate its 50th anniversary with desserts, games and live music.
People commemorating the center’s half-century of operation chatted and mingled in the dining area of the 308 N. Rowe St. center, learning about the various activities offered and enjoying the food and the company.
“We’re just getting everybody together and celebrating,” said Vickie Collins, senior center director.
In addition to being a bit of a mid-day party, Friday’s event was an opportunity for the center to showcase some of what the center has to offer, including Zumba, Medicare and Medicaid assistance programs, games like mahjong, bridge and pool.
It was also a chance to attract some new prospective members.
“I see new people here, and there’s curiosity,” Collins said. “Sometimes people don’t want to come in by themselves, so if you have an event like this, they come in and they start mingling and talking to people, and hopefully it draws them to want to come back and join us for some of our activities.”
To join, all you have to do is “walk through the door,” she said.
Collins said more information about the senior center can be found at www.ludingtonseniorcenter.org or on Facebook.