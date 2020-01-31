The Ludington Area Senior Center is offering A Matter of Balance classes starting Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville.
This is the first time the classes will be held at the church.
“We want to serve the community as a whole,” Rayma Burgett said, program coordinator for the senior center. “It’s a central location for those who can’t travel to Ludington.”
The classes are from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is an eight-class series which will run for four weeks.
