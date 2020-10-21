The City of Ludington has received one application, so far, to be in the city’s short-term rental program according to Planning/Zoning Administrator Carol Ann Foote.
Foote said Tuesday that there was only one application into the city ahead of the 5 p.m., Nov. 5 deadline for applications. Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster indicated during the Oct. 12 meeting that there were not any at that time.
Applications can be found on the city’s website at www.ludington.mi.us/229/planning-zoning or picked up at the municipal building, 400 S. Harrison St. The application packet is nine pages in length, and outlines what needs to be done by an applicant. There is also a cost of $500 for a non-refundable application fee.
The city will allow for only 30 properties to rent on a short-term basis, and if the number of applications exceeds that, there will be a random lottery drawing at 3 p.m., Nov. 12., at the municipal building. If approved, the short-term rental will start when the program takes effect on Jan. 1, 2021. The short-term rental license is good for three years, ending on Dec. 31, 2023.
Foote, in an email earlier this month, indicated that incomplete applications or applications missing documents will be return to the applicant. For more information, Foote can be reached at 231-843-2956.