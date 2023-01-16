The Ludington Varsity Sideline Cheerleading team hosted a clinic Saturday morning at ChalkHeadZ Gymnastics in Pere Marquette Township. It was the first cheer clinic the program has hosted since the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s the largest the program has hosted in the seven-year coaching career of LHS cheer coach Jennifer Shamel, she said. There were more than 50 girls registered for the clinic, and they ranged in ages from kindergarten through fifth grade. The clinic’s participants will cheer at halftime of tonight’s boys basketball game when the Orioles face Cadillac. This year’s team has Shamel as the coach, and she is assisted by Hannah Allen, a 2020 graduate of Ludington. The cheerleaders perform during both boys and girls basketball games. During halftime of the Friday, Feb. 17, and Tuesday, Feb. 20, games, the squad will perform a dance routine choreographed by Allen.
David Bossick | Daily News photos