Ludington sludge will soon be headed for agricultural fields for use as fertilizer under a new contract approved at the City Council meeting Monday.
BioTech Agronomics Inc., a Beulah company, is set to haul sludge from the Wastewater Treatment Plant and apply it to local fields.
The sludge, also referred to as “biosolids,” is a byproduct of the plant’s treatment process.
Sludge is stored in two ponds at the plant. Some of it is fed back into the treatment process, while about 2 million gallons of the excess will now be hauled away annually, according to the contract.
The cost for hauling and applying will be $0.0564 per gallon this year, increasing by $0.28 this year and $0.29 next year. Fees for contaminant testing run several hundred dollars per sample and also increase each year.
The cost of hauling and applying 2 million gallons this year would be $112,800, without any testing.
Wastewater Plant Superintendent Chris Cossette said the material will be tested by consulting firm Prein & Newhof for the following contaminants: metals; nutrients; fecal coliforms, like E. coli; and PFAS, a “forever chemical.”
BioTech itself will locate “suitable local farmland sites,” according to the contract.
But if an area farmer would like their property to be considered, “they can reach out to me and we can take it from there,” said Chris Cossette, superintendent of the plant.
“It’s been a standard practice for many years,” he said. “It’s a cost-effective means of disposing of these things, and it’s a beneficial use for agriculture, as well, so, kind of a win-win.”
Sludge from the plant was first used as fertilizer in 2019, when one of the two treatment ponds was “de-sludged,” or had its biosolids removed, Cossette said.
That was part of state-mandated work to modernize the plant that began in 2017.
The three-year contract with BioTech expires on Dec. 31, 2024.
Phone system contract
Councilors held the first presentation of a contract with Moss, a phone system provider, to install and service the system at City Hall.
The system is a “proven state-of-the-art ‘cloud-based’ telephone solution from a world-class provider that has been installed in thousands of sites around the country,” according to Abilita, a telecommunications consultant who helped the city pick Moss.
The up-front cost of removal and installation will be $14,563.39, and the monthly cost will be $1,270, according to the contract.
The contract would be approved after a second presentation at a subsequent meeting.
Police recruits
The council moved to create a “recruit” position at the Ludington Police Department.
Councilors approved a memorandum of understanding with the state police union that brought the position one step closer to reality.
The position would allow LPD to hire people who haven’t yet graduated from police academy, but are interested in law enforcement.
Difficulty hiring new police officers is behind the change, according to the agenda packet.
Recruits would be subject to a background check and mental evaluation, according to the memorandum of understanding up for the council’s approval.
They would also have to pass fitness tests, physical health and drug screenings under the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.
The Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council also has to vote on the memorandum. City Manager Mitch Foster said that vote “wouldn’t be long” after the City Council’s approval.
The memorandum is to be included in the next collective bargaining agreement “and will remain in effect for the duration of that contract,” it says.
Also on Monday
In other business, the council also:
- Recognized the resignation of Police Chief Tim Kozal;
- Approved a traffic control order prohibiting parking on the north side of East Loomis Street between South Harrison and South Rowe streets;
- Approved an event application for Octoberfest to be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 23; and
- Held public hearings on the completion of community development block grants for Legacy Plaza and rental rehabilitations.