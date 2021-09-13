The Ludington branch office of the Secretary of State closed for appointments, the office announced Monday morning via Facebook.
The reason is because of a COVID-19 exposure.
“The branch is closed due (to) a COVID exposure, though we have not specified a reopening date at this time,” said Michigan SOS Media Relations Director Tracy Wimmer. “Those with existing appointments have been contacted directly to be told at what nearby branch their appointment will be honored, and the county health department is reaching out to those who may have been exposed.”
Barbara Miller said she had an appointment at the office, but was unable to enter the office and she wasn’t notified of the office’s closure.
“I sat outside. My appointment was for 10:30 (a.m.) and I was there at 10,” she said. “I left at 10:45 a.m. There was another gentleman there waiting to approach the office.
“There (were) no lights on in there. You could tell it wasn’t open.”
The Secretary of State announced the closure shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, via Facebook. It stated that the scheduled appointments it had in Ludington will be honored in Manistee and Hart.