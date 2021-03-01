The splash pad at Ludington’s Copeyon Park will be all set for the season when the water is turned on as workers are putting the final touches on a water diversion system.
Last year, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) asked the city to make some changes to prevent the water discharged from the splash pad from emptying into Pere Marquette Lake. Now, when the splash pad is in operation, the water will be sent to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
“The water will be discharged in the sanitary sewer,” said Heather Tykoski, the city’s community development director. “When we’re not using it (for the season), and it will be just getting rain water, it will (flow into the lake).”
EGLE stated last year that its concern was that chlorinated drinking water used in the splash pad was going directly to the surface waters of Pere Marquette Lake, posing a potential harm to the lake’s wildlife. The city then worked in the fall and winter to address the issue and find a solution.
Tykoski said the pump has already been received by the city’s Department of Public Works, and much of the work should be either completed or close to completed at Copeyon Park.
The pump to run the water from the splash pad to the wastewater treatment plant is run through a manual switch. The splash pad generally will be open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, but that timeframe could run longer or shorter depending upon the season, Tykoski said. And, the water flowing into the splash pad from the water treatment plant is on a timer for the days it is in operation.
Like the splash pad’s installation, the cost of the changes was taken care of through private funds, not from the city, Tykoski said. The cost for the discharge line and electrical conduit was $5,361 and the total cost for the hydromatic pump, its control panel and floats was $2,228.
“There was still some money left over in the (splash pad) fund,” Tykoski said.
Some of the work, such as the excavation and the concrete manhole structure, were donated for the project.
“There was enough money to do this and there’s still money to do the fencing (around the splash pad),” Tykoski said. “There’s a separate amount for the permanent donor sign.”
The fencing, Tykoski said, will serve to enclose the splash pad and also to limit any wildlife from entering.
“Last year, when we had to shut it down for a weekend, the geese got on there. The DPW came and hosed it down and cleaned it,” she said. “I don’t anticipate geese there. There will be too many kids and too much activity. Geese tend to take the path of least resistance.”
Tykoski said Hardman Construction was one of the contractors that worked with the city on the project and donated to it. She said other contractors, without naming names, gave sponsorships, donations or reduced some of their bills for the project.