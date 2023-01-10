Ludington State Park interpreter Alan Wernette is hopeful that the area will receive some snowfall before Saturday’s planned guided snowshoe walk.
Wernette said no matter if the snow comes or not, there will be a guided walk, except in the case the area receives ice.
“I think I have only canceled a scheduled walk one time because of ice.”
The park is offering two walks on Saturday, the first at 1 p.m. and the second at 6 p.m.
There is not a pre-registration for the walks Wernette said. People are invited to show up at the warming shelter, located off of the main parking lot, at the designated times.
Warnette will talk about the park and the types of snowshoes, if there is snow on the ground, before heading out on the walk
If there is snow, the park has 60 pairs of snowshoes for people to use on a first comes first serve basis, according to Warnette.
The snowshoes have been provided to the park by the Friends Of Ludington State Park group.
It by chance there is no snow then the group will head out from the warming shelter.
Warnette said if there is snow, he likes to talk the snowshoers on the trails into the woods. If there is not snow by Saturday, Warnette will probably take them out to the old dam and river and talk with them about the dam, the trees and river along with the history of the park.
The 6 p.m. hike is a guided night walk, which is a walk through the wooded sand dunes under the stars and moonlight. There will also be night hikes on Jan. 28 and Feb. 11.