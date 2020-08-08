Sarah Molnar started at the Ludington State Park two weeks ago as a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) ranger, but she grew up visiting the park.
“I grew up coming to Ludington as a kid. I’ve always loved it. I think it’s my favorite in the state,” Molnar said. “I’m still exploring what’s around here, but I love it so far.”
Her family would camp at the Beechwood Campground during the summer.
“We’d hike around. My dad would keep a boat right there at the boardwalk and we’d tour Hamlin Lake, maybe tube down the river and go get ice cream at House of Flavors.”
Originally from down state, she grew up in Dexter. Molnar has worked in state parks since high school.
She was a seasonal worker at Brighton and Pinckney state recreation areas, then had her first officer position at Waterloo Park in Chelsea. She left park work for a year to work as an electrician, but missed it.
“I left and I realized how much I missed parks. I applied here at Ludington and I got the job,” she said. “I like anything outdoors, which is why I feel like parks are where I’m meant to be.
“I love how every day is different. You aren’t sitting at a desk all day long. There was a quote someone said to me, it was along the lines of ‘sometimes you have to lose something to realize how much you love it.’”
She decided to become a DNR officer because of the ranger who was her supervisor while she was a seasonal state worker.
“I had a really good park officer my first couple years. He’s my mentor and I still talk to him to this day,” she said. “He was able to teach me the ropes of maintenance, chainsawing, law enforcement and driving a tractor. Those were things I asked to be taught because I wanted to pursue being a park officer. He was thrilled when he found out I was back in parks.”
Molnar has to be re-certified as an officer after leaving, though she is still considered a ranger. The pandemic has delayed the certification process, she said.
“I’ve been shadowing the other rangers and getting myself established with this park. Each state park is different,” she said. “I’ve worked hard to get where I am. I went through the (Conservation Officer Academy) and I just feel like it’s where I belong, so I was thrilled when Ludington called me for an interview.”
Molnar had to do a video interview in June because of the pandemic.
“Every week I emailed and asked what the update was,” she said.
She does more law enforcement than at her previous park job. Her advice for visitors who come is to be respectful of others.
“It’s the most visited park in the state,” she said. “Be mindful of others. We are all here to enjoy the outdoors.”
Ludington is also busier.
“Campers are constantly coming in,” she said. “It’s something I’m getting used to.”
She is interested in becoming a ranger year-round and possibly moving up to a management role.
“I like being a leader and it sounds crazy, but I like the responsibility. There were times at Waterloo when I was the only officer and we had a full campground. If anything happened, it was on me. It was scary at first, but then you realize, ‘I’m trained for these situations when they arise.’”
She enjoys hunting, fishing, running and falconry — when she trains young red-tailed hawks to hunt with her. Falconry is regulated through the DNR.
“I’ve always been fascinated by birds of prey,” she said.
Sharing her passion for the outdoors and nature is one her favorite parts of the job.
“I like to engage with the public. If I go down to Hamlin Lake and there’s a kid fishing, I like to ask if him how it’s been going and if he caught anything,” she said.
One of her favorite features of the park is Hamlin Lake. She likes to fish for bass and explore the coves while hiking.
“I think what makes this park is having Hamlin Lake,” she said.
Molnar is getting married in two weeks. She and her fiancé enjoy hunting with their bird dog, Brooke, and look forward to getting another puppy soon.