Students from Ludington Area Schools are hard at work putting together luminary packages to light up the city on Christmas Eve.
The luminaries are like battery-operated candles that can be placed in bags and lined up on the ground, creating a trail of lights.
Kits will be sold for $20. Each one contains 10 luminaries and instructions for setting them up. They can be purchased online at www.ludington-luminaries.square.site and picked up curbside from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Rotary Park.
Funds raised through the sale will go to the Ludington High School and O.J. DeJonge Middle School chapters of the Business Professionals of America. Students putting the kits together are all members of BPA, which teaches them employment and business skills through projects like this.
Thirteen students met for the first day of packing Monday, and got about two-thirds of the work done in around 2 ½ hours. Three came back Tuesday for another couple hours of work.
While she packed the luminaries into plastic bags Tuesday, Alisha Vaquera, 14, said the project is teaching her how to reach out to and connect with her community. She said she likes to think the luminaries will light up not just the city, but the people who buy them, too.
“Once they actually get to put it together and it gets going … they’ll feel a little bit happier since these times have been so hard,” Vaquera said.
Julia Haveman, 15, participated in the luminary program’s first run in 2020. She said it taught her that the pandemic doesn’t have to mean “that we can’t continue on with our lives.”
“It was pretty cool to see that we got to carry on,” Haveman said. “It taught us, too, that our group was able to adapt to things.”
The luminary program was run for the first time last year when the pandemic forestalled the BPA’s usual holiday pie-making fundraiser.
Last year the BPA put together 100 kits totaling 1,000 luminaries. This year, the students are expanding that to a total of more than 5,000 luminaries, according to Melanie Tomaski, director of work-based learning at Ludington Area Schools.