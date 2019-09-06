Today

A few showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 67F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 67F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.