Ludington taxpayers have seen a new tax administration fee on their 2019 summer property tax bills, which charges them an additional 1-percent of the total amount on their tax bill.
So for a residence with a taxable value of $100,000, paying the full 56.4158 millage rate for a homestead would have a summer tax bill of $5,641.58, and the tax administration fee would be an additional $56.41.
Michigan law allows local municipalities to charge the tax administration fee of a maximum of 1-percent of the property tax bill, which includes millages for such entities as the town, county and school district. However, in order to charge the fee, the local governing body of a municipality must pass a resolution or ordinance stating that it will impose the fee, according to the Michigan General Property Tax Act.
But Ludington has not.
The Ludington City Council on Monday is expected to vote on whether or not to approve the fee resolution, despite the fee already appearing on the summer tax bills, Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster told the Daily News.
“It’s an unfortunate situation, but we’ll acknowledge the mistake, and the city council has to make its decision on Monday,” Foster said.
To read the full story, check out the print or E-edition of Friday's Ludington Daily News.