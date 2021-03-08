Ludington’s St. Patrick’s Day activities are returning, and organizers are excited to bring the celebration back to after having to cancel in 2020.
Events will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, in downtown Ludington.
There will be some changes compared to the city’s last commemoration of the holiday in 2019, and some details about the festivities have yet to be finalized, according to Jen Tooman, marketing and communications manager for the Downtown Ludington Board.
The city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day activities were called off at the last minute in 2020. They were set to take place just as COVID-19 was hitting Michigan in earnest.
“It was the Thursday before our St. Patrick’s Day activities last year when we had to pull the plug on everything,” Tooman said.
The pandemic led to gathering restrictions and event cancellations that would continue throughout the year in 2020. Some of those restrictions are still in effect, bu Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced last week that outdoor gathering limits would be loosened to allow up to 50 people rather than 25.
The relaxed guidelines made some things easier, but because of timing and logistics, Saturday’s festivities will not include a parade.
“We’re not hosting the parade this year,” Tooman said. “With the (previous) 25-person limit, we didn’t feel it was a safe event. Now that they’ve relaxed restrictions, we didn’t have time (to make preparations).”
Because of the remaining restrictions, other elements of the celebration will be curtailed to ensure safety. Tooman said the city is still excited to bring the activities back after the year off.
“We felt like we had to do something,” she said.
Ludington’s event organizers have learned a lot from navigating the past year, and they feel they’re equipped to safely handle a scaled-down version of the traditional activities.
“After a year of experience with our events… we feel like we know how to do things safely,” Tooman said. “We want to make sure that we’re still pulling traffic downtown… just not a mass of people at one particular spot.”
IRISH JOG
The Irish Jog race was originally going to be held virtually, with no more than 25 people participating in a given group, but after Whitmer’s announcement, Tooman said a more traditional approach is now possible.
“We’ll be able to start the race with one mass start,” Tooman said. “That will take place at 9 a.m. There’s a 5K and a 10K, registration is online.”
The race will start and finish at Loomis Street and Rath Avenue. Participants are asked to register online ahead of time, though same-day registration might be available. Online registration closes at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 12. The cost to register is $30.
Dogs and strollers are welcome, according to the city’s website.
SCAVENGER HUNT
Another activity that will return this year is the Follow the Rainbow Scavenger Hunt.
The hunt will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at shops and other businesses throughout the downtown area.
Participants will receive their first clue when they sign up on the event’s Eventbrite page. From there, people can follow retailers to track down more clues. Shamrock tokens will be placed along the route, and those who find them could win a prize.
PUB CRAWL
The pub crawl is on, but it will be in a take-out format this year to comply with safety and capacity guidelines for indoor gatherings.
“We’re encouraging people to go grab a beer, wine or cocktail from those who are participating. We’ll have some activities for people to do in their backyard… or somewhere else,” Tooman said. “We’re encouraging people to do it safely. Now that we have groups of 50 people (allowed to gather) outside on the residential side of things, you can definitely gather safely with your ‘COVID bubble.’”
The take-out pub crawl will begin at noon and continue until 7 p.m.
This year, both the pub crawl and the scavenger hunt will be free. There is a $30 cost to participate in the race.
Some things still need to be finalized for the pub crawl — liquor licensing issues and the potential use of the city’s newly approved social district — but Tooman said residents can expect an update soon.
“There may be opportunities for us to be able to take advantage of the social district… which we will know after the council meeting,” she said. “We may have some announcements regarding the social district mid-week.”
Tooman said that, with the relaxing restrictions, the city hopes to bring back more events for the spring and summer.
“We’re aiming to — slowly, as we’re able — increase activities and events as we’re allowed,” she said.
According to Tooman, bringing the St. Patrick’s Day activities back is crucial to the purpose of the Downtown Ludington Board, which promotes and supports businesses in the city’s Downtown Development Authority district through special events and marketing.
“We just want to encourage people to go downtown and enjoy the day,” she said. “It’s kind of a make-your-own-event situation. Go explore downtown Ludington.”
Register for events and find additional information at www.downtownludington.org/stpatricksday. The website features links to Eventbrite pages to sign up for the activities.