With Halloween approaching, Mason County municipalities are considering how to handle trick-or-treating in the midst of a pandemic.
Trick-or-treating in the City of Ludington will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Halloween. Hours for the City of Scottville have not yet been finalized, but both cities will be taking the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) into consideration this year.
The CDC stated that “many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses,” and discourages anyone who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 from participating in in-person activities like trick-or-treating or handing out candy this year. Another option — one with moderate risk, according to the CDC — is “one-way trick-or-treating,” in which candy is set out for trick-or-treaters and contact is minimized.
Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal underscored several of the CDC’s key risk-mitigation guidelines in the release.
“This season … we must also reflect on how we can work together to best prevent the spread of any virus. The Ludington Police Department recommends that everyone follow the CDC guidelines when determining if they will participate in going trick-or-treating with their family, or will participate in handing out candy,” Kozal stated.
He outlined several low-, moderate-risk activities for the holiday.
Low-risk activities include carving pumpkins, decorating homes and hosting a movie night with members of the same household.
Moderate-risk activities include one-way trick-or-treating, where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up in the front of a driveway or yard for families to grab while maintaining a 6-foot social distance. Preparers should wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.
Kozal also stated that there are other safety concerns that should be considered.
“Trick-or-treat at homes where families know the resident, or homes that have a porch light on. Carry a flashlight and dress in reflective material if at all possible. Cross the streets at corners using crosswalks and signals. Take extra time if you are out driving to look for children on curbs, behind landscaping and running to and from parked vehicles,” he stated.
The CDC states, and Kozal reiterated, that “a costume mask … is not a substitute for a cloth face mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.”
Additionally, people are also discouraged from wearing a costume mask over a face mask because it can make it hard to breath. Halloween-themed cloth face masks are recommended instead.
City of Scottville
Trick-or-treating in Scottville is traditionally from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night. The city has yet to make a final determination regarding trick-or-treating this year, but City Manager Courtney Magaluk said the issue will come up during the next meeting of the city commission, set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
The commission briefly discussed the issue during its most recent meeting on Sept. 21, however, due to a lack of guidance at the time from public health officials, the issue was postponed.
Now that the CDC recommendations have been published, Magaluk said she expects the city will follow those guidelines, and utilize the one-way trick-or-treating method.
“My instinct is that they’re going to go ahead and set the hours with recommendations that people follow the CDC guidelines,” Magaluk said.
Magaluk emphasized that she couldn’t say officially what the commission would decide until the issue comes up at the next meeting.
However, another Halloween-themed event in Scottville has definitively been canceled for the year, according to Magaluk.
“We did cancel the Halloween celebration at Riverside Park (which is normally held) toward the end of the season,” Magaluk said. “The … campers will still do pumpkin decorations, but we can’t have the party.”
Magaluk said the Riverside Park event is mostly for people camping on the grounds, but the public does come to participate in and watch a costume parade and other activities.
Magaluk said the campground event does not usually reach the 100-person limit on outdoor gatherings, but it’s possible that it could. She added, “Potlucks and other activities could be a concern in terms of close contact.”
The city commission will discuss the issue of trick-or-treating further during its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
CDC recommendations
The CDC states that the following high-risk activities should be avoided:
• traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door
• having trunk-or-treat, where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots;
• attending crowded costume parties held indoors;
• going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming;
• going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household;
• and using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors;
• and traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community.
Kozal directed the public to the CDC’s full list of recommendations at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween.