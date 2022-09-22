Ludington’s fall tree planting is about to get started.
Fifteen trees are set to be planted around Ludington starting next week, with a hope to wrap things up after two weeks.
Four will be planted downtown, one is going on Gaylord Avenue and 10 are going in residential right-of-ways, according to Sharon Bradley-Johnson, chair of the city’s Tree Advisory Board.
The trees will be paid for with $3,000 from the Consumers Energy Community Street and Boulevard Tree Planting Grant program, which the city applies for every year.
Separately from the grant-funded trees, seven trees memorializing lost family members will be planted in Stearns and Rotary parks.
The Tree Advisory Board plants trees every spring and fall according to its plan: selecting urban-friendly trees, replacing those that are diseased or damaged, and diversifying the canopy to make it more resilient.
“By planting appropriate trees, we can make the city a more beautiful and healthy environment,” Bradley-Johnson said.
Four elm trees of two different types will be planted downtown.
Some triumph elms — tall trees with arching branches that create shade — will be coming to Ludington Avenue. That species has previously been planted at the ends of blocks on James Street.
Another type of elm, the frontier elm, will be planted either on the avenue or on James Street. Frontier elms are smaller and usually planted between triumph elms in Ludington, Bradley-Johnson said.
One Regal Prince oak, an “elegant, relatively narrow” tree with “shiny dark green leaves,” will be planted in a Gaylord Avenue median, and 10 trees will be planted in the right-of-ways in front of various residential homes.
Ludington residents can request trees for their homes to be planted next spring. Call the Department of Public Works at (231) 843-2873, or email Bradley-Johnson at learningresourcesllc@yahoo.com.
Other species to be planted in front of homes include heritage river birch, planted in clumps of three with “beautiful, light-colored peeling bark,” and ivory silk lilac, “a favorite in Ludington” that displays “beautiful, delicate white flowers in the spring,” Bradley-Johnson said.
Memorial trees
Seven trees are set to be planted in Stearns and Rotary parks, funded by families to commemorate deceased loved ones.
The trees include two species not planted in the city before: a Cornus florida, also known as flowering dogwood, and a tupelo tower black gum.
The flowering dogwood will be planted in Rotary Park on the corner of Lewis Street and Ludington Avenue.
“It’s a smaller tree … but it is stunning when it flowers in the spring,” Bradley-Johnson said. “It’s going to catch everyone’s attention when they see it.”
The tupelo tower black gum is similar to black gum trees already in the city, but “it’s narrower” and has “beautiful colors. In the fall, it turns yellow, red and purple,” she said.
Other memorial tree species include a redbud, which grows “beautiful bright pink flowers” on its trunk as well as branches; a prairifire crabapple, “very pretty … with white flowers”; and an ivory silk lilac, which Bradley-Johnson said is a favorite choice of residents.